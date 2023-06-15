Poll: Ron DeSantis at 12% support among New Hampshire Republicans

Ron DeSantis’ second-place position in the first-in-the-nation Primary state is in deep trouble with fewer than 1/8 of GOP voters backing his presidential run.

That’s the verdict of a new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely New Hampshire Republican Primary voters commissioned by American Greatness and conducted between Monday and Wednesday of this week.

The polling shows DeSantis with just 12% support, down 6 points from the May survey by the same outfit. The Governor is 32 points behind Donald Trump, whose 44% support is up 5 from last month’s poll.

This is especially troubling for DeSantis given that 71% of voters in the state remember his ads, compared to just 62% for the former President.

DeSantis’ collapse has come as two other candidates have gone from not registering to an increasingly competitive third place. Both former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina have 7% support. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley has 5%, meanwhile.

In May, Gov. Chris Sununu was still mulling a run and was essentially tied with DeSantis for second place. Sununu has abandoned his ambitions, but that did not stop the Governor from bleeding support to previously statistically insignificant rivals.

The new polling is by far the worst for DeSantis in the Granite State, where he has made one campaign swing and another pre-campaign visit.

In April’s Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, Trump led DeSantis 42% to 22%, with Sununu taking 12% support.

A contemporaneous poll from J.L. Partners showed the Florida Governor way behind Trump as well, but still comfortably ahead of Sununu. The former President nearly triples DeSantis’ vote share, 51% to 18%, with Sununu drawing 10% in third place.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 44% to 15% in a crowded field, and 46% to 36% if the race were somehow just two people.