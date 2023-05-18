Poll: Dead heat for 2nd place between Ron DeSantis, Chris Sununu in New Hampshire

The Granite State is presenting increasingly rocky terrain for Ron DeSantis, at least according to one new survey.

A National Research Inc. poll of 500 likely voters in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary shows that DeSantis and Gov. Chris Sununu are statistically tied for second place.

“Former President Donald Trump holds a 21-point lead over DeSantis in a multi-candidate ballot, 39%-18%. But the unique story in New Hampshire is the fact that Gov. Sununu is essentially tied with Gov. DeSantis for second place, garnering 17% of the vote,” the polling memo asserts.

This is especially stunning given DeSantis just rolled out 51 endorsements from New Hampshire legislators.

“Sununu is a top tier candidate in New Hampshire as a ‘favorite son’ candidate,” the memo continues. “This is hurting Governor DeSantis and the rest of the field, as it absorbs much of the ‘not Trump’ vote. Trump holds double digit leads over key subgroups, such as those who are most engaged.”

Sununu takes just 4% support from those who regard Trump and DeSantis favorably; they have 57% and 20% respectively with that cohort. He also is behind both Trump and DeSantis with super voters, with Trump’s 45% leading DeSantis (19%) and Sununu (13%).

But voters who have seen ads for DeSantis and Trump, ironically, seem to be Sununu’s strength. While Trump still leads with 38% of that subset, Sununu’s 20% marginally tops 19% for DeSantis among that group.

The survey was conducted on May 15-17. The margin of error is +/- 4.38 percentage points.

This is the latest New Hampshire poll to show DeSantis far behind Trump, but the first to show Sununu as a second-place threat.

In April’s Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, Trump led DeSantis 42% to 22%, with Sununu taking 12% support.

A poll from J.L. Partners shows the Florida Governor way behind Trump also, but still comfortably ahead of Sununu. The former President nearly triples DeSantis’ vote share, 51% to 18%, with Sununu drawing 10% in third place.