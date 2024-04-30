Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.30.24

Good Tuesday morning.

RIP — Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags half-mast to mark the passing of Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford, who died at the age of 65 on April 21 after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Bradford was elected in 2022 to represent District 4 of Pasco County. Flags of the United States and the State of Florida will be flown at half-staff at the Pasco County Courthouse and City Hall in New Port Richey and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, April 30.

Spotted — Former House Speaker and Republican vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan at the annual meeting of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) in Palm Beach. The event features pharmacies as key access points for actionable health information: Screenings, lifestyle modifications and initiatives like “Nourish My Health,” a national public education campaign that helps Americans embrace the protective health benefits of healthy food in reducing the risk of diet-related conditions, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Happening today — The Florida Democratic Party will hold a virtual media availability with Chair Nikki Fried ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Jacksonville: For link and details, please reach out to [email protected].

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POTUS: Since I took office, Americans have filed a record 17 million new business applications — each one of them an act of hope and confidence in our economy.

Tweet, tweet:

This doesn’t help Vice President Harris and she looks uncomfortable. I don’t need my VP to be my mom. I need her to be a hard ass leader who instills the fear of God in our enemies. No one would ever tell a male VP he needs to be “our dad”. I hate this. https://t.co/CJRHQ1OFwT — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 29, 2024

—@RealDonaldTrump: I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!

—@FBSaunders: Source inside the Governor’s office tells me @GovRonDeSantis is planning to approve a bunch of stuff tomorrow during multiple stops across the state. Details are thin at the moment, but all are connected to Summer activities — “If you love the outdoors, tune in,” the official said.

—@MarcACaputo: lol @SpeakerMcCarthy recruited @mattgaetz Republican opponent who has “shown support for Black Lives Matter (BLM) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, social media posts” Maybe that’ll fly in California, but not in FL’s GOP Panhandle

Tweet, tweet:

@TheBig_Easy and his wife Liezl have made building @ElsForAutism their life’s work. It was incredibly moving to watch @GovRonDeSantis present them with $1M and announce a record $2.2 Billion in funding for the @FloridaAPD pic.twitter.com/UDKQeAqn10 — John Snyder (@Johnfsnyder) April 29, 2024

—@BethMatuga: Is there a more perfect metaphor for this town’s growth than the beautiful building that used to house the Tallahassee Democrat now being used as storage units?

Tweet, tweet:

The thrill is back in the 305 for race week! 🔥🌴 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/etha1aiiiP — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) April 29, 2024

— TOP STORY —

“Matt Gaetz Primary challenger Aaron Dimmock tied to Kevin McCarthy” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Shortly before the April 26 qualifying deadline in Florida, Dimmock, a last-minute candidate, paid his $10,440 fee to appear on the GOP Primary ballot in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Federal Election Commission reports show he filed a statement of candidacy the night before. The Aaron Dimmock For Congress campaign committee supporting his bid utilizes Maria Wojciechowski as its treasurer.

The Virginia-based Wojciechowski also serves as treasurer for the American Patriots PAC, a super PAC controlled by McCarthy.

Dimmock serves as director of Executive Development for the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis, and Overholtz Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida, which gives him some prominence in the Florida Panhandle. He has held that position since September.

The page also lists Dimmock as the Director of the Missouri Leadership Academy and that he’s living in Jefferson City, Missouri, though federal paperwork lists his residency in Pensacola. The campaign’s address is a FedEx store in the city.

After a report in The Daily Caller connected Dimmock to McCarthy and scoured his LinkedIn page finding supportive statements about Black Lives Matter, Gaetz railed against his political opponent on X.

“Meet Aaron W. Dimmock — the BLM supporting DEI instructor running against me in the Republican Primary,” Gaetz posted. “I knew former Rep. McCarthy would be getting a puppet of his to run. I didn’t know it would be a Woke Toby Flenderson!”

Flenderson is a fictional character from the American sitcom “The Office” who works as a politically correct human resources employee.

—“Matt Gaetz gets Primary challenge from McCarthy-aligned BLM supporter” via Henry Rogers of the Daily Caller

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis signs bill to restrict single-use vapes with carve-out for e-liquids” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation to crack down on the sale of unauthorized vapes with marketing and flavors attractive to children. The new law (HB 1007), which targets only single-use products, goes into effect Oct. 1. It includes a carve-out for refillable devices and e-liquids that are part of so-called “open system” vape products that are often pricier and less colorful than their disposable counterparts. Sponsored by Rep. Toby Overdorf and Sen. Keith Perry, both Republicans, HB 1007 was among the most discussed non-culture war measures to pass this past Session.

“Watchdog group says new Florida law requiring disclosures with AI in political ads is ‘weak’” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — On the voting and elections front: Florida has become the latest state to require political candidates to disclose if they use generative artificial intelligence in their communications with voters. DeSantis signed the legislation on Friday. The measure (HB 919) spells out how any political advertisement or election communication that contains images, video, audio, graphics or other digital content create in whole or in part with generative artificial intelligence “must prominently” include a disclaimer stating that it was created in whole or in part with AI. Failure to do so would result in a first-degree misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to a year in jail. At least five other states have passed laws regulating “deepfakes” in political advertising.

“DeSantis says Florida will challenge Title IX transgender protections” via Rick Mayer of The Associated Press — DeSantis said Florida “will not comply” with the Joe Biden administration’s update to federal Title IX regulations that add protections for transgender students. “Florida rejects Joe Biden’s attempt to rewrite Title IX,” DeSantis said in a video posted Thursday on social media. “We will not comply and we will fight back.” Title IX is the 1972 sex discrimination law passed to address women’s rights and applies to schools and colleges that receive federal money. The new regulations, which are to take effect in August, spell out that Title IX also bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Florida to open ‘Blue Economy’ Office to study, develop ocean business opportunities” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida boasts the second most shoreline miles in the nation, and the state is opening a new Office to look into how businesses here can most profitably — and healthily — capitalize on its ocean resources. DeSantis this month signed a sweeping education bill (HB 1285) that largely focused on accelerating the conversion of traditional public schools to charter schools. A less-discussed part of the measure, effective July 1, creates a new Office of Ocean Economy (OOE) responsible for developing and supporting research, innovation and strategies for expanding the Sunshine State’s seaside industries.

“Weekly first-time jobless filings drop in Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The number of Florida unemployment claims dropped in the third week of April. There were 6,068 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending April 20 in the Sunshine State. That’s down 147 over the previous week when there were 6,215 jobless claims in Florida. For the week ending April 20, Florida followed the national trend of decreasing first-time unemployment claims, with 207,000 first-time unemployment claims filed across the U.S. That was a decrease of about 5,000 filings from the previous week. There were 213,250 first-time unemployment claims nationally over the past four weeks, down about 1,250 per week, according to the Labor Department.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“If Florida votes for abortion, marijuana, will lawmakers abide?” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Supporters of a Florida amendment that would protect abortion access have already passed several hurdles, including getting nearly 1 million petitions and a signoff from the state’s conservative Supreme Court. But getting 60% of Florida voters to approve the amendment in November will likely still not be the last challenge. Florida’s lawmakers have a history of watering down amendments they don’t support. And with DeSantis and top Florida lawmakers in opposition to the abortion measure, it’s not out of the question that the Legislature might try. And it’s not the only amendment Florida lawmakers disapprove of; Florida voters in November will also decide if they want recreational marijuana legalized, which DeSantis and others have opposed.

“From hospitals to doctors’ offices, the frantic questions women are asking about the new abortion law” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — Obstetricians who work privately or on a hospital staff, already are fielding questions from patients, while also trying to understand the effect on their practices. A wrong call could lead to criminal charges — for a woman or a doctor. There are exceptions to the new abortion law. A woman in Florida can get an abortion after six weeks if two physicians certify, in writing, that it is necessary to save her life or to prevent serious injury. Also, abortions will be allowed through 15 weeks if the pregnancy is caused by rape or incest. In Florida, a waiting period is in effect, too. Anyone who wants an abortion has to wait 24 hours after an initial doctor’s visit before returning to undergo a procedure. Florida clinics can still offer follow-up exams to those who obtained the abortion pills online, but they would have to direct a woman out of state if there still is fetal cardiac activity and gestation is greater than six weeks.

“Six-week abortion ban: Democrats want voters to hold Republicans responsible” via Anthony Man and Abigail Hasebrook of the Orlando Sentinel — With just hours left before Florida implements its strict new law banning almost all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, Democrats are working overtime to make sure voters know who they should hold responsible: Republicans. “Wednesday is going to mark the start of a dark, life-threatening chapter for women in Florida and across the South,” U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel said. “It’s when Florida’s new six-week abortion ban passed by some Tallahassee politicians takes effect.” “Women’s lives are at risk and Florida Democrats will continue to hold Republicans accountable for this dangerous ban from now to November,” state Democratic Chair Fried said. “As Republicans who created this problem here in our state and across our country, they will have blood on their hands as we are dealing with the health care crisis that they created. Women will die.”

Assignment editors — Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book will host a media availability via Zoom ahead of the implementation of Florida’s six-week abortion ban: 11 a.m., Zoom link here. The media availability will also be livestreamed and archived on The Florida Channel.

“Alan Grayson said name recognition makes him the best candidate to take down Rick Scott” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Grayson hasn’t made any splashy campaign launch for his U.S. Senate bid. But after a prior statewide run and congressional races dating back to 2008, he’s confident he can win the Democratic nomination and unseat Scott. “We have been carefully gauging and honing what we want to say to the voters,” the Orlando Democrat said. “And we have made a lot of progress in that regard.” During a conversation about his campaign, the former Congressman still offers glimmers of the aggressive rhetoric that once made him a national hero among progressives during the waning days of George W. Bush’s candidacy. “I don’t know a single person in this state who likes Rick Scott,” Grayson said. “He’s a parody of an elected official and a parody of a human being, I think as soon as he’s done in public life, he will audition for the role of Skeletor.”

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Can Donald Trump pick a Vice President from Florida?” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Trump has not picked a running mate in 2024. Over the weekend, DeSantis met with Trump in South Florida. These two facts are not related. DeSantis has said he has no interest in being Trump’s Vice President. The weekend meeting was about the two men mending fences after a bruising Republican presidential primary. But there are Florida men reportedly in the mix to be Trump’s VP pick. Trump currently resides in Florida, just like Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds — whose names have been floated at some point as potential VP picks. This doesn’t mean Trump is precluded from picking a Florida running mate. But in the event of a close Trump victory, it would make things uncomfortable for the American political system.

“What Nikki Haley’s supporters mean for Trump’s chances in November” via Anthony DeBarros, Danny Dougherty and John McCormick — Lopsided wins in nearly every Republican primary so far gave Trump an early lock on the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. But the places and voter groups that gave the most support to his key challenger, Haley, show Trump’s biggest vulnerabilities heading into the General Election in November. As recently as last week’s GOP primary in Pennsylvania, Haley pulled in about 17% of the vote — including strong showings in the battleground state’s suburban counties. Those Haley voters, largely insignificant in the primary, could play an outsize role come November in swing-state contests that could decide the election by razor-thin margins.

“Koch group attacks Joe Biden on the economy, hoping to engage Latino voters” via Jazmine Ulloa of The New York Times — The Libre Initiative, part of the political network created by the billionaire industrialist Koch brothers, will unveil a seven-figure voter engagement effort and ad campaign targeting members of Congress who have supported what it calls Biden’s “punitive economic policies.” The campaign, one of the most expansive undertaken by the group, will include digital ads, public events at Hispanic grocery stores and restaurants and a new Spanish language website criticizing “Bidenomics,” a term that conservatives have adopted to attack Biden’s economic policies. Despite a run of positive economic data, the economy has been a stubborn weakness for Biden and Democrats, particularly among Black and Latino voters. Leaders at Libre said they were focused on attracting Latinos on what they think is a winning issue for Republicans at a time when their party is seeking to increase its appeal to Hispanic voters.

“Nearly all Governors oppose Biden plan for National Guard space units” via Connor O’Brien of POLITICO — Governors of 48 states are opposing the administration’s push to move space units from the Air National Guard to the Space Force, signaling widespread resistance to the plan outside of Washington. State executives aired their “strong opposition” in a letter released Monday by the National Governors Association — signed by many of Biden’s Democratic allies — arguing the plan undermines their roles as the heads of their state Guard troops. Florida and Texas were the only states whose Governors didn’t sign the missive. Governors of five U.S. territories also signed on, bringing the total to 53 leaders.

— DOWN-BALLOT —

“Rose Marie Preddy sues to disqualify Scott DuPont based on prior bar suspension” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Suspended Circuit Judge DuPont qualified to challenge sitting Circuit Judge Preddy. Now, the incumbent questions whether someone suspended by the Florida Bar less than five years ago can even run. Preddy filed a lawsuit against DuPont in Leon County and against state and local elections officials, asserting DuPont can’t serve. The suit comes six years after the Florida Supreme Court removed DuPont after his campaign published untrue allegations about a political opponent’s family. But Preddy’s case focused on the fact that the Florida Bar suspended DuPont afterward and didn’t get reinstated as a member until June 30, 2020. The Florida Constitution states no one is eligible to be a circuit judge “unless the person is, and has been for the preceding five years, a member of the bar of Florida.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —



“Effort to recall Coral Gables Mayor falls short by nearly 120 signatures” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — An effort to recall the Mayor of Coral Gables fell short by nearly 120 signatures, putting an end to a campaign that sparked a criminal investigation and stoked discord in a politically divided City Beautiful. On Monday, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department confirmed that it had certified 1,533 of the 1,719 petitions submitted earlier this month by End the Corruption, the political committee behind the recall. In order to advance to the next phase, the group needed signatures from 1,650 people or 5% of the city’s registered voters, according to the city clerk. The recall effort was viewed by some as a referendum on Mayor Vince Lago, who was elected without opposition to a second two-year term last year. End the Corruption had accused Lago of “misfeasance and malfeasance” in part because of his business ties with embattled developer Rishi Kapoor.

“New shortcut to get to Fort Lauderdale beach? A $55 million bypass road is planned.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — If you’re fed up with traffic near Port Everglades, here’s some good news: Construction starts this week for a new road that will gives drivers one more way to get from U.S. 1 to Southeast 17th Street, on their way toward Fort Lauderdale beach. Broward’s new Port Everglades Bypass Road will be about a mile long and cost about $55 million. The goal will be to give drivers easier access from the airport toward Southeast 17th Street, which often is used by drivers to head east toward State Road A1A, which then runs north along the city’s beach side. The bypass road also will allow people to skip the security at Port Everglades when that isn’t the intended destination. “When it’s all said and done, it will change the landscape of this county,” said County Administrator Monica Cepero, speaking at a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday.

“New tenants in Hialeah’s affordable housing will see rent hikes, despite Mayor’s promise” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Facing a financial burden stemming from rising maintenance costs, Hialeah voted to turn over 625 affordable housing units that it had managed to a state housing agency, a move that likely will mean higher rents for new tenants. In a unanimous vote at the April 23 Council meeting, the Council members agreed to retain ownership of the units, housed in 14 properties throughout the city, but they will be managed and maintained by the Hialeah Housing Authority. The authority is a state agency that receives funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It operates 1,117 public housing units and manages 5,128 Section 8 vouchers within the state. Ruth Rubi, the city’s finance management director, said at the meeting the rent increases will affect new tenants, not existing ones.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Proposed Central Florida reservoir funding splits environmentalists” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — Florida environmentalists are divided on a proposal to set aside $400 million for a reservoir in central Florida, disagreeing on the impact it could have on water quality and the flow in the St. Johns River. The $400 million was inserted into the 2024-25 budget proposal during the Conference Committee process, with support from Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. Some environmentalists support the project, saying it will help protect the Indian River Lagoon by diverting water that historically never flowed into the troubled water body. But representatives of St. Johns Riverkeeper and the Florida Springs Council say the proposed project on former citrus grove land poses a threat to the St. Johns River and should have received more scrutiny.

“Disney Springs Patina Restaurant employees announce unionization campaign” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Employees at five Disney Springs restaurants announced Monday they are planning to unionize, speaking out about what they consider to be unfair wages and poor working conditions. Workers at non-union restaurants operated by the Patina Restaurant Group said they make less than unionized Disney employees doing the same jobs just a two-minute walk away. The unionization push involves more than 300 restaurant workers at Morimoto Asia, The Edison, Maria and Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway and Pizza Ponte. Those eateries are in the Disney Springs entertainment complex but are run by a third-party restaurant chain, not The Walt Disney Co. Patina Restaurant Group is owned by Delaware North, one of the largest privately owned hospitality and entertainment companies in the world.

“Universal reveals new parade, lagoon show, DreamWorks Land’s opening date” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando has set an opening day for its DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios theme park and unveiled summertime plans for a new parade, new nighttime lagoon show and new castle projection show at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade. DreamWorks Land is scheduled to debut on June 14. The area will feature activities based on movies such as “Shrek,” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda.” It will also feature a “multisensory live show” titled “DreamWorks Imagination Celebration.” The new land, which includes a ride called Trollercoaster, has been built on part of the former Woody’s KidZone, which closed in January 2023.

— LOCAL: TB —

“USF protesters arrested at pro-Palestinian campus rally” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Campus police at the University of South Florida in Tampa have arrested three protesters during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that began shortly after noon on Monday. Officers took the action after protesters began to erect at least one tent near MLK Plaza in solidarity with students across the nation who are making demands related to Israel and its war against Hamas in Gaza.

“Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Kathleen Beckman” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida Commission on Ethics has dismissed a complaint that accused former Clearwater City Council member Beckman of using her public office for personal gain during her unsuccessful campaign for Mayor earlier this year. The complaint, filed by former Mayor Frank Hibbard in February, became an issue during election season.

“Brian Aungst Sr. served Clearwater admirably, and passed a well-lit torch to a new class of leaders” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Aungst thought his days at the seat of local government power were over when he left the Clearwater Mayor’s office in 2004 after serving since 1999. But last Spring, he answered the call to public service again, in a move that was the first of many indicators that Aungst is Mr. Clearwater. His first stint as Mayor was chosen and sought through the traditional electoral process. His second wasn’t quite so straightforward. Aungst agreed to serve again when Clearwater City Council voted to appoint him to fill the remaining 11 months of former Mayor Frank Hibbard, who resigned abruptly last April. In just 11 months, Aungst managed to be a transformative leader, warming a seat for the next Mayor who would be elected the following March and leaving a city bursting with opportunity and progress.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DEP intends to OK exploratory oil drilling in Apalachicola River flood plain” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced that it intends to allow a Louisiana company to conduct exploratory drilling for oil in the environmentally fragile Apalachicola River flood plain. DEP on Friday issued a notice of intent to grant a permit for Clearwater Land & Minerals FLA to drill at the site, which is located in rural Calhoun County in between the Apalachicola and Chipola rivers and near the Dead Lakes. An exploratory well was built at the site by another company, Cholla Petroleum of Dallas, Texas, and permitted by DEP in 2019. Cholla, however, opted not to drill in 2021. According to DEP documents, Clearwater intends to drill to a depth of about 14,000 feet from a limerock drilling pad located within a 3-acre bermed area on land owned by Teal Timber, LLC.

“FSU students evacuate, dog killed as fire burns homes in Tallahassee student housing complex” via Benjamin Taubman of the Tallahassee Democrat — Students urgently escaped from a blaze that burned through multiple apartments in the Campus Row student housing complex on Carolina Street around 2 a.m. on Monday. A crowd of dozens watched the raging flames as residents fled with their pets, roommates, friends and significant others. The Tallahassee Fire Department arrived on the scene to evacuate residents and prevent the flames from spreading about five minutes after the blaze began. At least three fire trucks and two ambulances were on the scene to snuff the blaze. Officers from the Tallahassee Police Department were also there to help out.

“Pensacola & Perdido Bays have long dealt with pollution. How a federal designation can help” via Mollye Burrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola & Perdido Bays Estuary Program, a group dedicated to preserving local waterways, is getting a rare designation from the U.S. government that not only recognizes the organization’s work but it’s already opening millions of dollars in federal funding opportunities. Rubio introduced legislation to designate the Pensacola & Perdido Bays Estuary Program, a national estuary program, and in March, it unanimously passed the U.S. Senate. There are only 28 other national estuary programs in the country, and this is the first one created in 30 years. More importantly, the designation would create a designated funding source for operations as well as implementing big, regional projects.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Florida Ethics Commission won’t act on Collier School Board member’s financial omission” via Dan Glaun of the Naples Daily News — The Florida Commission on Ethics has found probable cause that Collier County School Board member Kelly Lichter failed to list her personal home on her 2017 financial disclosure form. But the Commission said it would take no further action on the matter and also dismissed claims relating to Lichter’s ownership of a charter school consulting company. Lichter said the omission of the home as an asset was an honest mistake, with no intention to deceive the public. She said that the same report listed her home mortgage and that she filed a correction once she was made aware of the error. “The only thing that they said was inaccurate was that I didn’t list my house as an asset, which I did on every other financial disclosure while I was a Board member,” Lichter said in an interview. “They unanimously voted not to take action against me.”

“Florida Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Lee Elections Supervisor Tommy Doyle” via Dan Glaun of the Naples Daily News — The Florida Commission on Ethics has dismissed a complaint alleging that Lee County Supervisor of Elections Doyle had wrongfully given employees paid days off. The Ethics Commission found that it had no basis to investigate the matter, because the complaint did not accuse Doyle of doing anything that broke the law. “The complaint fails to allege that Respondent used or attempted to use his position as Supervisor of Elections with corrupt intent, or in a manner inconsistent with the proper performance of his public duties,” the Commission found in its report. “The awarding of bonuses in the form of salary or paid leave is entirely within the discretion of the agency.”

“Manatee County seeks to increase tourist tax rate but needs voter approval” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Manatee County wants to increase its tourist tax rate to the maximum of 6%, but a new state law could slow things down. Until 2023, a supermajority of County Commissioners was all that was needed to enact the increase once a county met certain tourism thresholds — something Manatee accomplished last year. A state law amended the provision to say voters must decide on the increase through a referendum. County leaders were unaware of the new process until the Florida Department of Revenue notified them shortly before a scheduled Commission vote last week.

“Sarasota County purchases two parcels in Myakka River watershed for preservation” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County recently purchased 5 acres off East Venice Avenue and 43 acres near North Port with money from its Environmentally Sensitive Land Protection Program that will increase land conservation the Myakka River drainage basin. The most recent purchase, a five-acre parcel south of East Venice Avenue and just east of River Road, closed April 12 for $950,000 from the Rebecca Lee Morgan Revocable Living Trust and includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. On April 4, Sarasota County bought a 43.34-acre parcel off Woodland Boulevard near North Port that was already targeted as a Deer Prairie Creek Preserve protection priority site.

— TOP OPINION —

“America lost the plot with TikTok” via Albert Fox Cahn of The Atlantic — You may never have heard of Section 702, but the sweeping, George W. Bush — era mandate gives intelligence agencies the authority to track online communication, such as text messages, emails, and Facebook posts. Legally, Americans aren’t supposed to be surveilled through this law. But from 2020 to 2021, the FBI misused Section 702 data more than 278,000 times, including to surveil Americans linked to the Jan. 6 riot and Black Lives Matter protests.

The contradiction between TikTok and Section 702 is maddening, but it points to lawmakers’ continued failure to wrestle with the most basic questions of how to protect the American public in the algorithmic age.

Congress has largely twiddled its thumbs as social-media companies have engaged in this kind of chicanery — until TikTok. ByteDance is hardly a candidate for sainthood, but who would want to beatify Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg? Abroad, America’s surveillance draws much of the same political condemnation Congress is now levying at China.

Congress’s tech dysfunction extends well beyond this privacy double standard. The growing backlash to platforms such as Facebook and Instagram is not aimed at any of the substantial issues around privacy and surveillance, such as the ubiquitous tracking of our online activity and the widespread use of facial recognition. Instead, they’re defined by an amorphous moral panic.

Regulating technology doesn’t have to be this hard. Even when the products are complex, solutions can be shockingly simple, banning harmful business and policing practices as they emerge. But Congress remains unwilling or unable to take on the types of mass surveillance that social media firms use to make billions or that intelligence agencies use to grow their ever-expanding pool of data. For now, America’s real surveillance threats are coming from inside the house.

— OPINIONS —

“After NPR’s liberal bias was exposed, media giant must take notes on neutrality” via Robert Sanchez for the Miami Herald — National Public Radio has been under fire after a former senior editor exposed its liberal bias in a recent online essay. NPR could benefit by emulating C-SPAN’s practice of neutrality and non-partisanship. It’s not so much that NPR tells listeners what to think about the issues; it’s that it so often tells listeners which issues to think about — especially controversial ones such as global warming or gender dysphoria, on which leftists seem to believe that their viewpoints are the only acceptable viewpoints. A good example of C-SPAN’s style of coverage that should inspire NPR: last Saturday’s coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives’ deliberations on a package of foreign aid bills.

“Internet service needs the marketplace, not heavy-handed net neutrality regulation” via Gus Bilirakis for the Tampa Bay Times — In the great state of Florida and across our nation, internet service providers (ISPs) are investing billions of dollars annually to expand infrastructure, enhance service quality and connect more Americans than ever before. These investments, driven by the competitive nature of the free market, have led to significant advancements in technology and service delivery, contributing to the closure of the digital divide. It is imperative that we support and encourage these investments, rather than stifle them with regulatory overreach. Opponents of this perspective argue that without net neutrality regulations, ISPs could unfairly control internet access and prioritize high-paying services over others. However, this argument overlooks the fact that competition among providers serves as a natural regulator, ensuring that companies continue to improve their services and treat customers fairly to maintain and grow their customer base.

— ALOE —

“California Disney characters are unionizing decades after Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role” via The Associated Press — During three years of working as a parade performer at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, Zach Elefante always has had a second or third job to help him earn a living. Unlike the experiences of his peers at Disney’s parks in Orlando, Florida, where there is a much smaller talent pool, the performers who play Mickey Mouse, Goofy and other beloved Disney characters at the California parks aren’t always provided a consistent work schedule by the company. It’s among the reasons the California performers are organizing to be represented by a union now, more than four decades after their Florida counterparts did so.

“When private pilots falter, air controllers are saviors of skies” via Fresh Take Florida — The behind-the-scenes interchanges between pilots and controllers play out across the U.S., often with no fanfare and out of earshot of the traveling public. To pilots, especially ones in mortal danger, air traffic controllers are voices at the end of a lifeline, saviors of the skies. On the ground, they are average people, exposed to the threat of emotional trauma and juggling high-risk problems in one of the most stressful jobs in America. Commercial jet travel is safer than ever, but the picture isn’t nearly the same among general aviation pilots. It’s a broad category covering recreational flying, flight training, medevac operations and even firefighting and banner towing. Over the last decade, there have been nearly 1,000 accidents each year — and scores of deaths — involving private pilots and their passengers, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the Frederick, Maryland-based trade association that advocates for general aviation. A 1991 study by the University of Illinois — still cited in aviation circles — estimated the life expectancy for pilots in such scenarios at 178 seconds before they spiral to their deaths.

“Florida gas prices slightly lower than last week” via Florida Politics — Florida gas prices fell 16 cents last week before rebounding 9 cents over the weekend, settling at $3.57 per gallon by Sunday. That price point was 1 cent less than a week prior and just 9 cents shy of the Sunshine State’s 2024 high. Recent price hikes are due to volatility in the oil market, according to AAA representative Mark Jenkins, who cited geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran and OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts as key factors. The current price is still 28 cents less than the 2023 high and 10 cents less than this time last year.

“Food Network’s Chef Aarón Sanchez pops up at Seminole Hard Rock for Formula 1 Miami” via Jesse Scott of The Miami New Times — Tucked poolside at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Abiaka Wood Fire Grill is set to bring the fiesta big-time to Formula 1 Miami race week. Sanchez, star of MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and El Toque de Aarón, among many other culinary television endeavors, has teamed up with the Mexican restaurant for a special four-day pop-up that celebrates the flavors of Mexico. The pop-up runs Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5. “South Florida really is the epicenter of Latin culture for me personally,” Sanchez said. “And I love the fact that every time I’m there, it’s always different. The food scene has exploded and it’s not just one style of food with a corporate backing — it’s full of unique and talented chefs doing their thing and changing the landscape. On that note, what I really love about the Hard Rock is it’s not afraid to take on a challenge and go bold and big. We’ll be doing just that.”

—“Miami Grand Prix 2024: Here are the Formula 1 drivers to watch during the race” via Douglas Markowitz of the Miami New Times

