April 29, 2024
Florida gas prices slightly lower than last week
oil pump and nozzles at the gas station on the street in daylight

April 29, 2024

USF chapter of SDS to launch ‘solidarity encampment for Gaza’

JEA doubles nuclear power with one move

Lauren Book concludes 1,500-mile ‘Walk in My Shoes’ trek for child safety awareness

The price now is 28 cents lower than the 2023 high and 10 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Florida gas prices fell 16 cents last week before rebounding 9 cents over the weekend, settling at $3.57 per gallon by Sunday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

That price point was 1 cent less than a week prior and just 9 cents shy of the Sunshine State’s 2024 high.

Recent price hikes are due to volatility in the oil market, according to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins, who cited geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran and OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts as key factors.

The current price is still 28 cents less than the 2023 high and 10 cents less than this time last year.

The most expensive metro market for gas in Florida remained the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.76 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($3.65) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.63).

Conversely, the cheapest areas are Panama City ($3.26), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27) and Pensacola ($3.28).

The national average price Monday was $3.66 per gallon. California is the costliest, with an average gallon of gas there costing $5.40. Meanwhile, Mississippians are enjoying the best deals at the pump, with an average per-gallon price of $3.08.

Staff Reports

One comment

  • rick whitaker

    April 29, 2024 at 11:11 am

    WOW, a middle eastern war going on and biden is keeping gas prices down, good for him.

    Reply

