Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Spanish language spot says Rick Scott hates ‘freedom’

The back and forth continues ahead of a likely General Election battle in November between U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and likely Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

On the heels of a series of Spanish-language spots where Scott charged the opposition party’s expected nominee with being an agent of “socialism,” the former member of Congress from South Florida is demonstrating that two can play at the game of imputing negative aspects of Latin American governments on their opponent.

“My mother brought me here from Ecuador for freedom. And it’s freedom that Rick Scott wants to take away,” Mucarsel-Powell professes in the digital spot.

“He supports banning abortion and risking women’s health and lives. My family lived under a dictatorship. When corrupt politicians like Rick Scott attack one freedom, they never stop there. So I’m running for Senate to stop him.”

Mucarsel-Powell echoed that sentiment in a statement announcing the latest ad.

“Rick Scott will never understand what it means to leave your home in search of freedom and democracy. He will never understand what it means to live under authoritarianism and dictatorship, but we do,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “While Rick Scott pushes extremist bans that infringe on Floridians’ fundamental rights, I will always protect our freedoms from radical politicians that threaten them.”

See the spot below: