April 28, 2024
‘Verdad’ closes out Rick Scott Hispanic ad blitz

A.G. GancarskiApril 27, 20242min2

Rick Scott via campaign
The 'multi-million dollar' ad campaign comes to a close.

The re-election campaign of Sen. Rick Scott is releasing its fourth and final ad in its recent spate of messaging toward Spanish-speaking voters.

“The ad discusses how many schools in America are pushing socialism on our children, and how we need to instead teach them the truth about our values as Americans,” claims the campaign about the newly-launched “Verdad.”

The spot, which has an English and Spanish language version, shows the first-term Republican from Naples talking about how parental teaching of “values” is undermined by having to “send our kids to school where some radical socialist teacher doesn’t teach them math or English.”

“No, they’re taught that men can have babies and become women, and that we should worship the god of Government, not the God who created us. That is socialism,” Scott asserts.

The campaign links the presentation to allegedly contrasting views of socialism between Scott and his ideological opponents.

“While Joe Biden, the Democrats and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell continue to embrace socialism and turn a blind eye to dangerous dictators in our hemisphere, Senator Scott has been clear that socialism has no place in America, and especially not in our schools. He remains committed to standing with every Floridian who wants a freer and more prosperous future, and every child who deserves to be taught the truth: America is the greatest nation in the world.”

See the ad below:

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Guam Might Tip

    April 27, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    The responses here will be entertaining. CALLING THE HOWLER MONKEYS!

    • MH/Duuuval

      April 27, 2024 at 7:58 pm

      Neither Rick nor Peaches would know the verdad if it bit them on the culo.

