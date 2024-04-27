Hamas reviews Israeli cease-fire proposal

Hamas said Saturday that it was reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, as Egypt intensified efforts to broker a deal to end the months-long war and stave off a planned Israeli ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah.
Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya gave no details of Israel’s offer, but said it was in response to a proposal from Hamas two weeks ago. Negotiations earlier this month centered on a six-week cease-fire proposal and the release of 40 civilian and sick hostages in exchange for freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
Hamas’ statement came hours after a high-level Egyptian delegation wrapped up a visit to Israel where it discussed a “new vision” for a prolonged cease-fire in Gaza, according to an Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss the developments.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Israel’s new proposal was directly related to Friday’s visit by Egyptian mediators.
The discussions between Egyptian and Israeli officials focused on the first stage of a multi-phase plan that would include a limited exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners, and the return of a significant number of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza “with minimum restrictions,” the Egyptian official said.
Guam Might Tip
April 27, 2024 at 5:00 pm
Hamas is getting its clock cleaned. The so called US based Hamas militia has no desire to take on the IDF. Bunch of spineless p*****s that talk tough and hide their faces behind masks. Oh I hear they are skipping class.Better get to the table Hamas.
My Take
April 27, 2024 at 5:16 pm
Gaza — Today’s Warsaw Ghetto
IDF — Today’s WaffenSS … Asphalt Soldiers