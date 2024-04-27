Marco Rubio says Americans don’t know Israel faces threats on northern front

Florida’s Senior Senator is telling Israeli media that Americans aren’t aware of the true scale of the threats Israel faces.

During an interview with I24News, Sen. Marco Rubio offered context for his visit to the country this week.

“One of the things that drove me to visit here is I don’t think enough attention is being paid in the United States to what’s happening in the north of Israel, where tens of thousands of Israelis have been displaced from their homes, where kids have had to leave school because of a situation there with Hezbollah, which has, of course, increased since what happened on October 7th,” Rubio said in footage posted Saturday morning.

He added that “even as the situation in Gaza continues to unfold and the Israelis are going to do what they need to do in order to make sure that Hamas is no longer a threat, we have this looming situation in the north of Israel with Hezbollah that’s going to have to be addressed as well.”

The Senator, who met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among other Israeli leaders during his latest trip to the country, contends “Hezbollah is multiple times more capable militarily than Hamas” with “not just an arsenal of rockets but of guided munitions.”

“And basically every single day there are alerts and launches against the north of Israel. So Hezbollah is a pre-existing threat that I think has now only grown.”

Rubio paints a picture of a terrorist group emboldened by Israel becoming isolated on the world stage due to negative reaction to the ongoing war with Hamas.

“The ability to immediately invade the north of Israel will be much, will be in very many ways driven by what their perceptions are of international support,” Rubio said.

“If they believe that Israel has exhausted all of its international goodwill and in particular support from the United States because of Gaza, they may very well feel like there’s no pressure on them and that they have all the leverage to continue doing what they’re doing and to make no adjustments in Lebanon.”