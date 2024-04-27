Gov. DeSantis, Casey DeSantis hail Florida ‘heroes’

The First Couple spent Friday evening recognizing some of those normal people who have done extraordinary things.

From Lt. Benjamin Wootson, an Orlando firefighter who was off duty when he rescued a Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputy from a fiery crash, to Fernando Safdie, MD, who went to Israel after the Hamas attacks last October to help soldiers, first responders, and orphans, raising $1 million while he was at it, Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis brought recognition to what they see as quiet, persistent heroism of various types.

“This evening it was a privilege to recognize and personally thank each Florida hero in attendance for their selfless dedication to their communities and our state,” said Gov. DeSantis.

“In Florida, we want to recognize and extoll the virtues of selflessness and service, and these 75 individuals embodied those virtues through their actions and achievements.”

Some of the heroes were young.

Take 11-year-old Delanie Dennis of Tampa for example, described as a “driving force” behind a lemonade stand that raised no less than $100,000 for animal rescues over the last five years.

Others are older, but involved in giving back to places they were forced to leave.

That’s the case for Dr. Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, who left Cuba at the age of 6 back in 1971 with a freedom-seeking family. He’s spent nearly two decades as the driving force behind Radio Republica, which disseminates pro-American messaging to the still-communist island just 90 miles from Key West.

Still others took up arms in the culture war prioritized by the First Couple.

That’s the case for Julie Gebhards, a mother of six from Hillsborough County who has devoted her time to spotlighting objectionable books at school board meetings. And for Timber Creek’s Zuly Bovbjerg, who was successful in her push to purge an assigned book (“Shut Up” by Marilyn Reynolds) described as having “graphic imagery.”

“We are proud tonight to share the goodness of Floridians,” said First Lady DeSantis. “We were glad to highlight the inspiring stories of first responders, community leaders, foster parents, veterans, doctors, and others.”