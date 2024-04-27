April 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida parents can record ‘oral communications’ from those grooming their children

A.G. GancarskiApril 27, 20242min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio says Americans don’t know Israel faces threats on northern front

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis, Casey DeSantis hail Florida ‘heroes’

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville Sheriff hails new law giving him more budget independence.

secret recording 2
The measure offers an evidentiary exception to the wiretapping ban.

New legislation allows parents and guardians of minor children to record “oral communications” from adults attempting to goad the youth into sexual activity.

HB 1281, signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stipulates that those with custody over the children can “intercept and record an oral communication if the child is a party to the communication and the parent or legal guardian has reasonable grounds to believe that recording the communication will capture a statement by another party to the communication that the other party intends to commit, is committing, or has committed an unlawful sexual act or an  unlawful act of physical force or violence against the child.”

The law takes effect immediately.

The legislation, introduced in the House this Session by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, further mandates that recording “must be provided to a law enforcement agency and may be used for the purpose of evidencing the intent to commit or the commission” of such a crime against a child.

However, the recording can’t otherwise be “disseminated or shared.”

Expect more prisoners as a result of this law.

Per a committee analysis, “the bill may have an indeterminate positive impact on the jail and prison bed population by exempting the recording of specified communications from the prohibition against wiretapping, and authorizing a private citizen to collect admissible evidence for specified criminal offenses, which may make it easier to prove a violation of such offenses.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Sheriff hails new law giving him more budget independence.

nextGov. DeSantis, Casey DeSantis hail Florida 'heroes'

One comment

  • Marvin M.

    April 27, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    Our governor seems overly obsessed with anything that is tangentially close to sex. Gay or otherwise.
    But the fact is that our Florida schools were not turning kids gay before Ron DeSantis came along. All they were doing was allowing gay students to be who they are.
    How many more weird rules can DeSantis throw out there to show he is at heart a Fascist leaning authoritarian? He’s hardly a Conservative. Conservatives believe in government out of your life. He removes people from school boards. Now he says wiretapping is OK? Book bans? 6-week abortion ban basically saying the government has the right to tell women to bear a child, no matter the circumstances?
    Please inform me when our governor responds to actual important things that we need here in Florida. Like insurance reform, and pollution regulations.
    Our kids are fine. Parents have way enough rights. DeSantis really needs to get off his jag because it looks super creepy how much he seems to care about stuff involving sex and pretty much has been ignoring everything else.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida politics had 11 questions before federal qualifying week. Here are the answers.
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more