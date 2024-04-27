Florida parents can record ‘oral communications’ from those grooming their children

New legislation allows parents and guardians of minor children to record “oral communications” from adults attempting to goad the youth into sexual activity.

HB 1281, signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stipulates that those with custody over the children can “intercept and record an oral communication if the child is a party to the communication and the parent or legal guardian has reasonable grounds to believe that recording the communication will capture a statement by another party to the communication that the other party intends to commit, is committing, or has committed an unlawful sexual act or an unlawful act of physical force or violence against the child.”

The law takes effect immediately.

The legislation, introduced in the House this Session by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, further mandates that recording “must be provided to a law enforcement agency and may be used for the purpose of evidencing the intent to commit or the commission” of such a crime against a child.

However, the recording can’t otherwise be “disseminated or shared.”

Expect more prisoners as a result of this law.

Per a committee analysis, “the bill may have an indeterminate positive impact on the jail and prison bed population by exempting the recording of specified communications from the prohibition against wiretapping, and authorizing a private citizen to collect admissible evidence for specified criminal offenses, which may make it easier to prove a violation of such offenses.”