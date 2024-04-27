Florida parents can record ‘oral communications’ from those grooming their children

New legislation allows parents and guardians of minor children to record “oral communications” from adults attempting to goad the youth into sexual activity.
HB 1281, signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stipulates that those with custody over the children can “intercept and record an oral communication if the child is a party to the communication and the parent or legal guardian has reasonable grounds to believe that recording the communication will capture a statement by another party to the communication that the other party intends to commit, is committing, or has committed an unlawful sexual act or an unlawful act of physical force or violence against the child.”
The law takes effect immediately.
The legislation, introduced in the House this Session by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, further mandates that recording “must be provided to a law enforcement agency and may be used for the purpose of evidencing the intent to commit or the commission” of such a crime against a child.
However, the recording can’t otherwise be “disseminated or shared.”
Expect more prisoners as a result of this law.
Per a committee analysis, “the bill may have an indeterminate positive impact on the jail and prison bed population by exempting the recording of specified communications from the prohibition against wiretapping, and authorizing a private citizen to collect admissible evidence for specified criminal offenses, which may make it easier to prove a violation of such offenses.”
One comment
Marvin M.
April 27, 2024 at 1:04 pm
Our governor seems overly obsessed with anything that is tangentially close to sex. Gay or otherwise.
But the fact is that our Florida schools were not turning kids gay before Ron DeSantis came along. All they were doing was allowing gay students to be who they are.
How many more weird rules can DeSantis throw out there to show he is at heart a Fascist leaning authoritarian? He’s hardly a Conservative. Conservatives believe in government out of your life. He removes people from school boards. Now he says wiretapping is OK? Book bans? 6-week abortion ban basically saying the government has the right to tell women to bear a child, no matter the circumstances?
Please inform me when our governor responds to actual important things that we need here in Florida. Like insurance reform, and pollution regulations.
Our kids are fine. Parents have way enough rights. DeSantis really needs to get off his jag because it looks super creepy how much he seems to care about stuff involving sex and pretty much has been ignoring everything else.