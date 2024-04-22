April 22, 2024
Florida gas prices hit new 2024 high
There's just a little less pain at the pump lately.

Staff Reports

High gas prices - pouring money into gas tank
Blame rising oil prices and artificially limited supplies.

Gas prices in Florida shot up 13 cents early last week to reach a new 2024 high of $3.64 per gallon by Wednesday before falling 6 cents through the weekend.

By Sunday, the state average was $3.58 per gallon — 2 cents more than a month ago, but 14 cents less than the same time last year. Last year’s high was $3.85 per gallon.

Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, attributed the price uptick in recent weeks to volatility in the oil market.

Oil prices account for roughly half the price of gas, and throughout the first quarter of the year, oil prices averaged around $75 per barrel. Since mid-March, however, the price of oil climbed to nearly $84 per barrel while the state average gas prices remained above $3.50 per gallon.

“Oil prices have been reacting to rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts, in an effort to crimp global fuel supplies,” Jenkins said in a statement.

Florida’s highest price for gas last year ($3.85 per gallon) came as the price of oil reached a high of nearly $94 per barrel. In 2022, the state average for gas was $4.89 per gallon, when oil peaked at $123.70 per barrel.

The most expensive metro market in Florida this week is, once again, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where drivers are paying $3.77 per gallon on average. That’s followed by Naples ($3.71) and Homosassa Springs ($3.65).

The cheapest fuel can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where drivers and motorcyclists are shelling out $3.29 per gallon on average, followed by Panama City ($3.31) and Pensacola ($3.32).

Florida’s $3.56 per gallon price on Monday was 12 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.68 per gallon.

Staff Reports

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 22, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Trump’s repeatedly offered solution: “Drill Drill Drill. Drill Baby Drill.”

    Trump apparently does not realize USA produces more oil than any nation on the planet which is more than the USA alone even requires.

    The problem is that the oil and oil products are pipelines to ports where they are sold to the highest bidders on the world market.

    Why doesn’t the Trump economic platform promise that domestic resources will be sold on the domestic market exclusively and that products refined from those domestic resources also will be sold on the domestic market exclusively?

    Why? Because Trump only stirs the pot . Anything spills over the edge of the pot goes into Jared’s pocket.

    MAGA 2024. Real questions. No answers. Just implication it’ll be better work white folk somehow despite the MAGA claim that all white folk are worse off now that before the 2016-2020 reign of MAGA. Every notice how that question is never asked “Are you better off now that you were in 2020?” That’s never asked. They ask about 2016 when Trump took office to ride Obama’s coat tails. If you were better off in 2016, and you credit a President for that rather than crediting yourself, then your good fortune in 2016 was the result of whoever was President of USA from 2012 to 2016. Not Trump.

    Reply

