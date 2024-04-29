Brian Aungst Sr. served Clearwater admirably, and passed a well-lit torch to a new class of leaders

Brian Aungst Sr. thought his days at the seat of local government power were over when he left the Clearwater Mayor’s office in 2004 after serving since 1999.

But last Spring, he answered the call to public service again, in a move that was the first of many indicators that Aungst is Mr. Clearwater.

His first stint as Mayor was chosen and sought through the traditional electoral process. His second wasn’t quite so straightforward. Aungst agreed to serve again when Clearwater City Council voted to appoint him to fill the remaining 11 months of former Mayor Frank Hibbard, who resigned abruptly last April.

In just 11 months, Aungst managed to be a transformative leader, warming a seat for the next Mayor who would be elected the following March and leaving a city bursting with opportunity and progress.

“Mayor Aungst’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in guiding our community through both challenges and success. I was truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside him and his consistent inclusion and partnership,” said Clearwater City Manager Jennifer Poirrier.

Defining Aungst’s return to city politics was his steadfast focus on economic development, regional collaboration and fostering civic engagement. In less than a year, he led the City Council to tackle complex initiatives to move the city forward. He was the one who proposed that runoff elections be added to the ballot — a successful effort that means that beginning in 2026, City Council candidates will need a simple majority of votes to secure an election or head to a runoff with the second-place finisher. Right now, candidates only need a plurality of votes to win. That was on full display in the 2020 election cycle when one candidate in a five-way race won office with less than a third of the vote.

Aungst also hired a new Community Redevelopment Agency director and advanced the controversial new City Hall construction — at a cost more palatable than originally discussed. The issue was the primary reason Hibbard bowed out.

Aungst also led the development of a deal with the Gotham Organization in New York and the DeNunzio Group locally. The planned apartments at the downtown Bluffs location had stalled, but Aungst was able to help bring it back to life with new terms that allowed the developers to continue.

In perhaps one of his most important moves, Aungst also implemented new decorum rules meant to return civility to the dais, an issue that became paramount in the Mayor’s race to replace Aungst. He also worked to increase City Council salaries to be more competitive and increase interest in civic duty.

But he wasn’t done.

Aungst also facilitated the PSTA land swap for a future multi-modal center, demonstrating his dedication to enhancing Clearwater’s infrastructure and amenities.

Above all, Aungst has represented Clearwater with distinction, advocating for the city’s interests and fostering global partnerships. His two trips to the United Kingdom, aimed at bolstering tourism and trade, underscore his commitment to positioning Clearwater as a premier destination on the world stage.

As the city’s new Mayor — Bruce Rector, whom Aungst supported — enters his new role, he would be wise to remember Aungst’s example. Aungst’s leadership didn’t stop at city boundaries. He worked with other local mayors and regional stakeholders to promote economic growth.

“Mayor Aungst was a stabilizing force that guided the city through the budget process and ensured taxpayer money was spent responsibly and conservatively. He set a decisive and collaborative tone on the dais, which is what voters expect from their city leaders. His focus was on good government, precisely what he delivered. The residents of Clearwater should be proud of his leadership, and Clearwater is a stronger city because of it,” state Sen. Nick DiCeglie said.

Aungst participated in events such as the Homes for Pinellas Summit and the CREW Tampa Bay Economic Summit, fostering dialogue on housing initiatives and economic revitalization as residents throughout the Tampa Bay area face unprecedented housing affordability challenges.

Recognizing the importance of community engagement, Aungst has been a ubiquitous presence at local events, ribbon-cuttings and celebrations. Whether speaking at cultural festivals, supporting nonprofit galas or championing educational initiatives, Aungst has tirelessly advocated for Clearwater’s diverse community.

Central to Aungst’s tenure is the grand opening of Coachman Park and The BayCare Sound, a landmark achievement that symbolizes Clearwater’s commitment to progress and innovation. Through hard-hat tours, media engagements and public events, Aungst has played a pivotal role in showcasing Coachman Park as an active and vibrant community hub.

Aungst Sr. played a pivotal role in bolstering Clearwater’s sports tourism, acknowledging its significance as a valuable asset for the city. His efforts included fostering stronger ties with the Philadelphia Phillies team through the annual traditions of visiting Philadelphia, welcoming the Phillies equipment truck, and cheering the team on during spring training games.

As he embarks again on civilian life, those in Clearwater and beyond should be grateful for his leadership, both in the early 2000s and over the past 11 months. Because of his steadfast dedication to Clearwater’s prosperity, the city is left on a promising path and his successor is left with a legacy of resolute, determined and forward-thinking leadership.