April 29, 2024
Donna Deegan supports Jax City Council probe into downtown revitalization efforts
Image via City of Jacksonville

A.G. GancarskiApril 29, 20242min1

Donna Deegan
'This is an important conversation we should have as a community.'

Jacksonville’s Downtown has been on the cusp of revitalization for a half-century now, and local leaders are admitting that efforts thus far have not accomplished the desired end.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Donna Deegan affirmed her support for a City Council probe of these efforts, one to be accomplished via a special committee.

“Growing our downtown is a top priority. Since I was first sworn into office, my administration has been working closely with the Downtown Investment Authority to evaluate its current challenges while also celebrating its successes. It is certainly within the purview of the City Council to examine this matter as well. This is an important conversation we should have as a community, and as Mayor I will continue to emphasize the importance of creating a vibrant downtown for all our citizens to enjoy.”

Council President Ron Salem issued a charge memo Monday for what is being called a Special Committee on the Future of Downtown, probing what has happened since the formation of the Downtown Investment Authority back in 2012 under the Alvin Brown administration.

The second-term At Large Republican says that some variables, “such as market-forces, geo-political shifts or mother-nature herself,” are out of the city’s control, but that “the things that the City does have control over, such as Downtown-dedicated resources, time and funds, should be examined.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

