Ashley Moody leads AGs in battle against Title IX gender identity, sexual orientation rule change

Florida’s Attorney General is among those up in arms over changes to Title IX imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Ashley Moody joined counterparts from Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina in making the case that “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” have nothing to do with how sex is defined traditionally and that language declaring the historic construction as “null and void” is problematic.

“Biden’s new Title IX rules shred protections for women — that so many fought for over decades. The idea that young girls can now legally be forced to undress in the same room with males in what is supposed to be a safe space like a locker room, that a young woman could be randomly assigned a roommate that is a biological male with little to no say over the matter, or that biological men would be eligible for women’s scholarships is ludicrous,” Moody said.

“To ensure safety and fairness, Florida will aggressively fight Biden, who refuses to think through the real-world consequences before overhauling regulations,” Moody added, referring to what would happen in female locker rooms and restrooms if transgender athletes were recognized as the gender for which they identify.

Moody’s coalition of AGs affirms the Governor’s read on the rule change, which includes a promise to defy it.

“We will not comply, and we will fight back. We are not going to let Joe Biden try to inject men into women’s activities. We are not going to let Joe Biden undermine the rights of parents and we are not going to let Joe Biden abuse his constitutional authority to try to impose these policies on us here in Florida,” vowed Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

DeSantis has been aggressive in protecting cisgender girls and women against what he sees as threats from the transgender community.

On the first day of Pride Month in 2021, DeSantis signed SB 1028, a measure that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Last year, the Governor signed legislation restricting the use of pronouns in schools that don’t correspond with a person’s sex assigned at birth.