April 29, 2024
Matt Gaetz Primary challenger Aaron Dimmock tied to Kevin McCarthy

Jacob OglesApril 29, 20245min4

Brian Aungst Sr. served Clearwater admirably, and passed a well-lit torch to a new class of leaders

Donna Deegan supports Jax City Council probe into downtown revitalization efforts

Ashley Moody leads AGs in battle against Title IX gender identity, sexual orientation rule change

Aarom Dimmock copy
The last-minute GOP challenger uses the same treasurer as a Super PAC run by the ousted House Speaker.

Was U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Republican Primary opponent planted by ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy?

Shortly before the April 26 qualifying deadline in Florida, Aaron Dimmock, a last-minute candidate, paid his $10,440 fee to appear on the GOP Primary ballot in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Federal Election Commission reports show he filed a statement of candidacy the night before. The Aaron Dimmock For Congress campaign committee supporting his bid utilizes Maria Wojciechowski as its treasurer.

The Virginia-based Wojciechowski also serves as treasurer for the American Patriots PAC, a super PAC controlled by McCarthy.

Dimmock serves as director of Executive Development for the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida, giving him some prominence in the Florida Panhandle. He has held that position since September.

The page also lists Dimmock as the Director of the Missouri Leadership Academy, and that he’s living in Jefferson City, Missouri, though federal paperwork lists his residency in Pensacola. The address for the campaign is a FedEx store in the city.

Voting records show Dimmock has been registered as a Republican in Orange Park, Florida since 2003. While Clay County is outside the district, federal candidates are only required to live within the state they will represent in Congress.

But after a report in The Daily Caller connected Dimmock to McCarthy and scoured his LinkedIn page finding supportive statements about Black Lives Matter, Gaetz railed against his political opponent on X.

“Meet Aaron W. Dimmock — the BLM supporting DEI instructor running against me in the Republican Primary,” Gaetz posted. “I knew former Representative McCarthy would be getting a puppet of his to run. I didn’t know it would be a Woke Toby Flenderson!”

Toby Flenderson is a fictional character from the American sitcom “The Office” who works as a politically correct human resources employee.

The feud between Gaetz and McCarthy has been well documented. Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, filed the motion to vacate that resulted in McCarthy being the first House Speaker ever ousted from leadership by a vote mid-Congress.

McCarthy later resigned his seat in Congress, and has publicly alleged Gaetz’s problems with him were personal. At a Georgetown University event, McCarthy recently said on stage he was ousted because one member “wanted me to stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old,” as reported by Fox News.

None of Dimmock’s social media accounts appear to have information about his run for Congress. He also does not appear to have a campaign website set up yet.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

4 comments

  • Earl Pitts "AMERICA'S BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT" American

    April 29, 2024 at 5:54 pm

    Good evening Kevin “RINO” McCarthy,
    Florida wont vote for “Your Do Boy” Aaron Dimwit.
    So there.
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

  • Paul

    April 29, 2024 at 6:34 pm

    Gaetz is such a juvenile loser. Riding daddy’s name.

    Reply

  • Ronald Knaub

    April 29, 2024 at 7:37 pm

    Gaetz, you are going to get your butt kicked.

    Reply

  • Ronald Knaub

    April 29, 2024 at 7:38 pm

    Gaetz, You are going to get your butt kicked.

    Reply

