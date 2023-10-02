October 2, 2023
Matt Gaetz files resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
Matt Gaetz. Image via AP.

Associated PressOctober 2, 20232min2

Matt Gaetz
Gaetz has made a motion to vacate — a rare and strong procedural tool that has only been used twice in the past century

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a resolution late Monday to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker, setting up a likely showdown vote in the House in the days ahead.

The far-right Republican from Florida has for months threatened to use a procedural tool — called a motion to vacate — to try to strip McCarthy of his office. Those threats escalated over the weekend after McCarthy relied on Democrats to provide the necessary votes to fund the government.

A motion to vacate is a rare and strong procedural tool that has only been used twice in the past century against Republican speakers. But in recent years, conservatives have wielded the motion as a weapon against their leaders.

In January, McCarthy, hoping to appease some on the hard right like Gaetz as he fought to gain their vote for speaker, agreed to give as few as five Republican members the ability to initiate a vote to remove him. But when that wasn’t good enough for his critics, he agreed to reduce that threshold to one — the system that historically has been the norm.

That decision has set McCarthy up for the ultimate test of his leadership as he will now have to rely on Democrats to withhold their support for any effort to force his removal.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • Earl Pitts "Be More Earl-like In All You Do" American

    October 2, 2023 at 7:52 pm

    Matt’s not gonna be a “one sip suzie” on this MCcarthy “Florida Panhandle Boot To The Azz Shizz” America.
    He said today it took MCcarthy 15 attempts to get voted in as Speaker so y’all can go to #eLL with your one and done dreams.
    Y’all Dook 4 Brains are lookin at at least 14 more times to kick RINO MCcarthy out on his 8utt.
    EPA

    Reply

  • Michael K

    October 2, 2023 at 7:54 pm

    Stay on the high road, Democrats. You bailed the Republicans out once – but they cannot be trusted, nor do they deserve any more of your help, at least at this point.

    Let the extremists devour their own.

    Reply

