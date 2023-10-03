Personnel note: Kayley Flynn joins Capital City Consulting

Capital City Consulting has added Kaley Flynn, a former policy chief for Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Office of Policy and Budget, to the firm’s deep bench of expert consultants.

“Kaley brings the firm a deep knowledge of the Governor’s office, the state budget and policy expertise dealing with pressing issues regarding foreign affairs and national security,” said Capital City Consulting co-founder Nick Iarossi.

“The political landscape in Florida is evolving quickly, and we must offer our clients individuals with the skills to help them navigate the challenging landscape. Kaley is an exceptional addition to the firm’s bench of expert consultants.”

Before joining Capital City Consulting, Flynn spent 13 years in state government, gaining experience in the Attorney General’s office, as a committee staffer in the Florida House and then as an appropriations staff member before most recently serving in the Governor’s Office.

“For over 4 years, Kaley has been an integral part of our team in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget,” said Chris Spencer, director of the Office of Policy and Budget under Governor DeSantis. “In our office, she has helped advance Governor DeSantis’ legislative and policy agenda to ensure Florida remains a bastion of liberty. I am confident she will continue to excel in the private sector, promoting the growth of the ‘Free State of Florida.’”

Capital City Consulting is one of the largest lobbying firms in the state and routinely places among the top 5 firms in quarterly revenues. Flynn joins a team that includes Iarossi, co-founder Ron LaFace, and lobbyists Anthony Carvalho, Justin Day, Megan Fay, Kenneth Granger, Maicel Green, Dean Izzo, Ashley Kalifeh, Andrew Ketchel, Drew Meiner, Joseph Mongiovi, Jared Rosenstein, Scott Ross as well as Chris Schoonover.