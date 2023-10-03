October 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Mercury welcomes Nick Lowe as Senior Vice President

Drew WilsonOctober 3, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

Fired New College VP blasts hostile atmosphere, attack on higher ed under Richard Corcoran

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Homestead Primary pits Mayor against Vice Mayor as 4 battle for a City Council seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Kayley Flynn joins Capital City Consulting

Nick Lowe headshot copy
Lowe comes to Mercury from the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Government affairs expert Nick Lowe is joining the global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury as Senior Vice President of the Florida office.

Lowe brings over a decade of experience in government relations, political fundraising, and consulting, as well as a deep commitment to public safety and service. He will join Mercury Florida’s growing government affairs team, as they expand their offerings to include a focus on public safety, hospitality and tourism policy and business development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the Mercury family and expand our government affairs services to include public safety and tourism policy thanks to Nick’s expertise,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Nick’s passion for service, expert ability to build strong partnerships across industries, and background as an effective advocate for meaningful issues will prove to be key assets to our clients.”

Previously, Lowe served as the Director of Industry, Corporate, Membership and Sponsor Relations for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, where he managed political fundraising, membership budget and retention, and sponsorship. Prior to that, he also worked as a government affairs consultant where he successfully secured millions of dollars in funding and passed life-saving legislation on behalf of clients such as WeatherSTEM and Pyramid, Inc.

“I am proud to join the team at Mercury and work alongside the talented minds at the firm,” said Lowe. “I look forward to bringing my experience and relationships to problem-solve, find new opportunities, and ultimately deliver wins for our clients.”

Lowe attended the University of Alabama and upon returning to Florida became a law enforcement officer where he earned the Committee of 99 Officer of the Year and two bravery awards. Today, he serves as a reserve deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowe remains committed to service and has raised millions of dollars for nonprofits such as the Blue Angels Foundation, Blue Angels Association, Ernie Sims Big Hits Foundation, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund, and First Tee Tallahassee.

Nick is husband to Jessica and father to Jackson, Harper and Burgin.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Kayley Flynn joins Capital City Consulting

nextHomestead Primary pits Mayor against Vice Mayor as 4 battle for a City Council seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories