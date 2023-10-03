Florida Republicans (mostly) lash out at Matt Gaetz’s successful ouster of Kevin McCarthy

In a historically unprecedented move, House members removed Speaker Kevin McCarthy from power. The move was driven chiefly by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican. But most Republicans representing Florida in the House greeted the move with hostility.

Here’s what Florida lawmakers had to say.

Gaetz posted on social media: “I take no lecture from those who would grovel and bend knee for the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership, hollow out this town, and borrow against the future of our future generations. Washington must change. We must put the House of Representatives on a better course. Speaker McCarthy has failed to take a stand where it matters. So if he won’t, I will. The fight is not over. Now we must elect a Speaker.”

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, issued a statement: “For the past 10 months, I have been proud to stand with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He is a principled leader, who puts our great nation and the American people first. Under the leadership of Speaker McCarthy, we’ve reopened the People’s House, eliminated proxy voting, and championed bills that cut reckless spending from our oversized government. The motion to vacate is a total distraction from the serious work Congress is considering. Instead of political games, we must focus on securing our open border and reducing the size of our government. Kevin McCarthy is the right Speaker for this moment in our nation’s history.”

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, posted: “A small group of members in coordination with the radical left socialist squad are attempting to derail the conservative GOP agenda. Over the last nine months, Speaker McCarthy has demonstrated his ability to unite the GOP, kept his promise to pass the strongest border security bill, and pushed back against the Biden Administration’s wasteful spending, regulatory overreach and woke agenda. I refuse to vote with the socialists in the squad to remove the Speaker chosen by GOP members.”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, posted: “Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been a champion for the American Dream his entire career. I lost my native homeland of Cuba to a brutal Communist tyranny — everything I am is because of America. We need to keep Speaker McCarthy and continue fighting to protect our freedoms!”

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, issued a lengthy statement reading in part: “Today Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01) led House Democrats and a handful of dissenters in handing the House back to the Far Left. It is a lie to characterize this as anything but a personal vendetta. Rep. Gaetz’s ‘concern’ for the American people is hollow. He claims to support cutting spending and securing our southern border, yet last week voted down a bill to cut nondefense discretionary spending by 30 percent and secure our border. He claims to support the military, yet voted against paying our troops – twice last week. He claims to support passage of single-subject funding bills, yet here we are today living out his personal vendetta against Speaker McCarthy instead of considering two single-subject appropriations bills scheduled to be on the floor. Rep. Gaetz is driving our nation toward the brink of another government shutdown, all for clicks and cash and a boost in his national profile. His disrespect for his colleagues, this institution, and the people we serve is a clear reflection of his lacking fitness to serve in Congress and has made him President (Joe) Biden’s greatest ally.”

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, posted a clip of herself on CNN’s show Anderson Cooper 360: “We have a few members that are just not in line with what the Republican Party represents, moderates and conservatives. And that has been debated in conference all throughout this month. But let’s look forward because what happened, it’s not what we wanted to happen, but maybe something good comes out of it. I am an eternal optimist. We have a problem with the border and we have a problem with spending. As you know, that was all we heard in that debate. McCarthy has tried to do what he could in eight months.”

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, posted on X shortly after the drama: “The perpetual chaos in Washington does nothing to secure the border, cut spending, or lower inflation. The American people sent us to Washington to work and we’re doing the opposite now.”