Last Call for 10.3.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody kicked off the 2023 Human Trafficking Summit alongside top law enforcement leaders and one of the most iconic figures in true crime TV history.

The annual Summit brings together thousands of local and national leaders to discuss strategies and policy to protect victims, prevent human trafficking and prosecute perpetrators. More than 4,000 people from 40 states attended the summit and engaged in breakout sessions.

According to the Attorney General’s office, more than 3,000 people signed up to hear from Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and former “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh and others. Attendees will have access to 11 hours of educational content from leaders in the fight to end human trafficking.

“Our annual summit brings together allies in the fight to end human trafficking. Thousands join from across the country to hear from experts in this field and to learn how to push back against this atrocious crime in their communities,” Moody said, adding that she is “excited for all our attendees to hear Walsh’s inspirational message about what we can do to fight back against criminals preying on vulnerable populations.”

Walsh said, “Rallying the public to help law enforcement rescue victims and reunite families is a mission close to my heart. I know it is important to Attorney General Moody too and that is why I am honored to help her kick off the 2023 Human Trafficking Summit. Working together we can solve crimes, rescue victims and make Florida a zero-tolerance state for trafficking.”

Alongside Summit programming, the Attorney General, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice honored advocates and officials for working to fight and end human trafficking.

This year’s winners: Survivor Advocate of the Year Kim Figueroa; Community Advocate of the Year Mitzi Henley; Prosecutor of the Year Rita Peters; Law Enforcement Official of the Year Detective Bernadette Maher; DCF Human Trafficking Investigator of the Year Laizbet Arado; and DJJ Human Trafficking Advocate of the Year Aislinn Roxanne “Roxie” Brookshire.

“I opposed McCarthy when it wasn’t cool.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on embroiled House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Gov. Ron DeSantis just posted his strongest poll numbers in the Golden State in weeks. He may be 30 points back, but he still deserves a celebratory Californian.

How about a round of Legal Eagles for the Smart & Safe Florida team as they gear up for Supreme Court oral arguments?

One Comeback for ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, who’s attempting, well, a comeback … maybe.

Order a pitcher of High Rollers and three glasses — one for yourself, another for Rep. Randy Fine after his $300K month, and the third for Miami-Dade Tax Collector candidate David Richardson for nearing $650K raised.

7 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Tampa Bay Lightning

8:08 p.m. — Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

