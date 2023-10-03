Randy Fine raises $300K in third quarter for SD 19 race

Rep. Randy Fine continues to amass major funding for his state Senate bid. The Palm Bay Republican announced he collected more than $300,000 in the third quarter between his campaign and political committee.

The bottom line is that Fine started October with more than $1.2 million in cash-on-hand.

“I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support we received this quarter from folks in Brevard County and around the state,” Fine said in a statement on X. “It is clear that my constituents understand one simple message — #ItsGoingToBeFine.”

Funding was split between Fine’s official campaign account in Senate District 19 and his Friends of Randy Fine committee. The campaign did not immediately announce how the money was split.

The continued marshaling of resources occurred amid speculation on whether Fine will follow through with the run.

He was widely seen as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ favored choice for college president at Florida Atlantic University but was not included in a finalist list released by university trustees in July. However, the Florida Board of Governors effectively suspended that search days later amid purported Sunshine Law concerns.

Fine is running for an open Senate seat, occupied now by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican. Mayfield cannot seek another term due to term limits.

At the moment, Fine faces a Republican Primary with Robyn Hattaway. Democrat Vance Ahrens has also filed for the seat.

The Fine campaign stressed the number of endorsements the Representative has earned. Those include Brevard School Chairman Matt Susin and members Megan Wright and Gene Trent, Reps. Thad Altman, Chase Tramont and Webster Barnaby, Port Canaveral Commissioner Wayne Justice and former Commissioner Tom Weinberg.

He also has backing from former Republican Party of Florida Chairman and current Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, and former Senate President Mike Haridopolos, a Brevard Republican.

In terms of organizations, Fine has endorsements from the International Union of Police Associations and Florida Family Action.