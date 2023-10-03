Andrew Warren may run again to return as State Attorney

Twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from his office warranted a mention on the presidential debate stage last week — but he’s taking action that indicates he might run for the office a third time.

“Andrew filed the paperwork yesterday to open a campaign account,” reads a statement from Maya Brown, a Tampa political consultant and Warren’s longtime advisor. “This allows him to stay in legal compliance with state law and keep multiple options on the table as he determines his next steps.”

Warren, however, won’t say for sure if he’s making a bid, his campaign said.

Warren’s spokesman says that Warren is opening a campaign account to keep the possibility of getting his old job back via voters’ say-so. But his bid could be complicated. There’s now an effort underway that would redraw the state’s 20 judicial circuits that could make it difficult for a Democrat like Warren to get elected.

A re-election bid is just one of the options he’s weighing.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022, the first of two Democratic State Attorneys he has suspended since 2022. In Warren’s case, DeSantis cited a pledge he signed not to prosecute for violations of the state’s abortion ban and his statements about not pursuing charges against those seeking gender-affirming care.

DeSantis has mentioned in both presidential debates that he dismissed Warren and Orlando-area prosecutor Monique Worrell as part of his tough-on-crime bona fides. Worrell is currently listed as running again to get her job back.

“The inmates start running the asylum,” he said of “Soros-backed,” left-wing district attorneys at the first debate, a reference to billionaire philanthropist George Soros. “We had two of these district attorneys in Florida. … They are gone … and as President we are going to go after these people.”

Brown’s statement noted that Warren’s situation has come under a national spotlight.

“With the national politics and statewide scrutiny the Governor has injected into this local race, we’re being very methodical to show we’re following the law,” Brown’s statement reads. “We have nothing to announce at this point; once Andrew arrives at a decision, we will definitely let everyone know.”

Some see the current effort to redraw judicial circuit boundaries as DeSantis’ attempt to turn Warren’s and Worrell’s circuits into Republican-leaning ones that would not elect Democrats like them.

The effort began under another rationale, however.

House Speaker Paul Renner’s June 15 letter to state Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz suggests lower costs, more uniformity and better outcomes if the number of circuits were reduced and reconfigured from what they’ve been since 1969. That correspondence resulted in a committee study now entering its penultimate month. Recommendations are due Dec. 1.

Some believe that the new districts will be in place for the 2024 election. The dates for qualifying for State Attorney election are currently June 10 to June 14. But redistricting has shifted those dates in the past.

Critics of the judicial redistricting effort are calling the effort gerrymandering, however.

Warren is also pursuing reinstatement to his office via lawsuit. The state Supreme Court rejected his case, but he’s now pursuing the issue via federal appeals court, now awaiting a ruling on a hearing that was held in May.