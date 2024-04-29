Florida to open ‘Blue Economy’ Office to study, develop ocean business opportunities

Florida boasts the second most shoreline miles in the nation, and the state is opening a new Office to look into how businesses here can most profitably — and healthily — capitalize on its ocean resources.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this month signed a sweeping education bill (HB 1285) that largely focused on accelerating the conversion of traditional public schools to charter schools.

A less-discussed part of the measure, effective July 1, creates a new Office of Ocean Economy (OOE) responsible for developing and supporting research, innovation and strategies for expanding the Sunshine State’s seaside industries.

Among other things, the Office will:

— Study and devise methods to help myriad oceanic operations — including shipyards, piers, fishing and aquaculture companies, cruise lines, commercial diving expeditions, marine transport businesses, floating and amphibious housing, and outdoor recreation industries — boost their short- and long-term profits while considering their environmental impacts.

— Educate other state and local organizations on how they can improve environmental issues while considering the economic impact of their policies.

— Coordinate with state and private universities and Florida College System institutions to encourage academic research.

— Promote Florida as the premier destination for ocean-related economic and educational interests.

Beginning on Aug. 1, 2025, the OOE must provide an annual report to the Governor, Board of Governors, Senate President and House Speaker on job growth, wages, labor shortages and strategies for further economic development and policymaking. The report must also be published on the Office’s website.

The OOE is not a new idea. Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore has sponsored legislation every year since 2022 to create it under the name “Office of the Blue Economy.” But it wasn’t until this year, when Lighthouse Point Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca signed on as a co-prime sponsor, that the proposal received a hearing.

Hollywood Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo carried a companion bill this year (SB 1754) that died without a hearing.

House leadership ultimately tucked the measure’s provisions into the larger education package that DeSantis signed April 16.

Speaking to Florida Politics about the Office in 2022, Skidmore called oceanic research the state’s “best kept secret” and said the Office will “harness the power of water in Florida” in ways it’s long overlooked.

“By creating the Office of Ocean Economy, we are establishing the infrastructure needed to ensure a stable, robust economy for generations to come,” she said in a statement Thursday.

“The United Nations has designated 2021 through 2030 as the UN Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development to stimulate ocean science — and Florida answered the call. I am elated that we have taken this first step toward making Florida the premier internationally recognized destination for research and innovation relating to what is globally known as the blue economy.”

LaMarca called water “the backbone of Florida’s economy.”

“This bill is a great step forward toward realizing the economic and business opportunities from the transformation research being done across Florida’s research institutions, which will foster long-term economic growth and development for our state,” he said in a statement.

According to the 2023 Florida Aquaculture Plan, there are approximately 1,000 certified aquaculture farms in the state that produce 1,500 varieties of fish, mollusks and crustaceans for food markets and sporting, conservation and educational purposes.

Industry-related sales totaled $71.6 million in 2018, placing Florida ninth in the nation for total aquaculture value behind Mississippi, Washington, Louisiana, Virginia, California, Alabama, Hawaii and Maine. In 2013, it ranked sixth.

Florida’s sea freight operations, meanwhile, have never been healthier. The state’s seaports handled 114.25 million tons of cargo last year, shattering the 2022 record high of 112.5 million tons, according to the Florida Ports Council.

Cruise passenger movements also reached historic heights in 2023, reaching 19.4 million to mark a 3.1% compound annual growth rate since 2010. Notably, the new record is 1 million more than the previous record set in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Florida’s cruise and cargo operations support roughly 900,000 jobs statewide with a yearly economic impact of $117.6 billion — 13.3% of the state’s GDP.

In 2024, the Ports Council said, Florida is expected to handle close to 60% of all U.S. cruise passenger embarkations.

Diving in Florida generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue and more than $250 million in wages. The diving industry also supports close to 12,000 jobs, according to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.