April 29, 2024
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell dispatches mobile billboard attacking Rick Scott in Naples

Jacob Ogles April 29, 2024

Rick Scott Debbie Mucarsel-Powell SBS AP
The rolling campaign message calls a new law 'Rick Scott’s Abortion Ban.'

Mobile billboards will begin rolling around Naples criticizing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for his stance on abortion rights.

The messaging comes courtesy of Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who wants the issue on voters’ minds as Florida implements a ban on most abortions in Florida as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

“Rick Scott knows he will have to answer for his proud support of a near-total ban on abortion that will put countless women’s lives at risk this November,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement. “That’s why he’s desperately trying to con his way out of his toxic record on this issue.”

“But Rick Scott can’t run from his radical agenda to sign away women’s reproductive rights and control their bodies. Florida voters know exactly what Scott stands for, and they are ready to hold him accountable this November.”

The broad side of the billboard truck shows a somber black-and-white photo of the Senator, with bold type declaring, “Rick Scott’s Abortion Ban Starts May 1.” It also features a quote from a Spectrum News interview in which Scott said, “I’ve always said I would sign it.”

The back signage on the mobile billboard shows the same image and calls Scott “anti-choice” and “anti-freedom.”

All sides say, “Vote Debbie Mucarsel-Powell,” putting the Democrat’s brand on messaging as she runs in a Democratic Primary while keeping her campaign focused squarely on Scott’s record.

Of course, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the six-week ban, passed in 2023 by lawmakers after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and as DeSantis mounted a since-suspended bid for President. A Florida Supreme Court comprised of DeSantis appointees upheld the new law earlier this month. The law goes into effect on May 1.

But the law has prompted questions of Scott as he seeks re-election to the U.S. Senate. In the Spectrum News interview, he noted he had signed “every abortion, pro-life bill” that the Florida Legislature sent him during eight years as Florida’s Governor.

Scott has since tried to soften his stance, though he still opposes a constitutional amendment striking down the abortion ban.

Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign plans to have the billboards hit several key locations in Southwest Florida today. That includes the headquarters of television stations WBBH, WINK, and WFTX. They will also circulate through downtown Naples from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In downtown Fort Myers, the billboards can be seen from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

6 comments

  • Naples is Red

    April 29, 2024 at 5:32 am

    She and the rest of the Demos have nothing else to run on. She will get rolled. Watch.

    Reply

    • Ocean Joe

      April 29, 2024 at 5:47 am

      OK, Trumper.

      Reply

      • Naples is Red

        April 29, 2024 at 6:25 am

        Nope, a Republican. Should I label you as a “Slo Joe Zombie”?

        Reply

  • Fran Price

    April 29, 2024 at 6:57 am

    Of all the problems we have in the state and the nation, Democrats prioritize drumming up the emotion of uninformed, naive and/or selfish women to screech about eliminating innocent souls.
    Truly demonic.

    Reply

    • Naples is Red

      April 29, 2024 at 7:49 am

      That’s all they have. They hide behind the economy, Southern Border, foreign policy, and crime.

      Reply

  • College is a Ripoff

    April 29, 2024 at 8:21 am

    Message to Mucarsel-Powell and Slo Joe. Not only am I against the transfer of student loans to the taxpayer, many of whom already paid for their education, I am also against any forgiveness to students that are actively protesting. These colleges are completely out of control with their progressive staff and administrators. Drain the endowment funds not the taxpayers bank accounts.

    Reply

