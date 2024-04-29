Debbie Mucarsel-Powell dispatches mobile billboard attacking Rick Scott in Naples

Mobile billboards will begin rolling around Naples criticizing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for his stance on abortion rights.

The messaging comes courtesy of Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who wants the issue on voters’ minds as Florida implements a ban on most abortions in Florida as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

“Rick Scott knows he will have to answer for his proud support of a near-total ban on abortion that will put countless women’s lives at risk this November,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement. “That’s why he’s desperately trying to con his way out of his toxic record on this issue.”

“But Rick Scott can’t run from his radical agenda to sign away women’s reproductive rights and control their bodies. Florida voters know exactly what Scott stands for, and they are ready to hold him accountable this November.”

The broad side of the billboard truck shows a somber black-and-white photo of the Senator, with bold type declaring, “Rick Scott’s Abortion Ban Starts May 1.” It also features a quote from a Spectrum News interview in which Scott said, “I’ve always said I would sign it.”

The back signage on the mobile billboard shows the same image and calls Scott “anti-choice” and “anti-freedom.”

All sides say, “Vote Debbie Mucarsel-Powell,” putting the Democrat’s brand on messaging as she runs in a Democratic Primary while keeping her campaign focused squarely on Scott’s record.

Of course, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the six-week ban, passed in 2023 by lawmakers after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and as DeSantis mounted a since-suspended bid for President. A Florida Supreme Court comprised of DeSantis appointees upheld the new law earlier this month. The law goes into effect on May 1.

But the law has prompted questions of Scott as he seeks re-election to the U.S. Senate. In the Spectrum News interview, he noted he had signed “every abortion, pro-life bill” that the Florida Legislature sent him during eight years as Florida’s Governor.

Scott has since tried to soften his stance, though he still opposes a constitutional amendment striking down the abortion ban.

Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign plans to have the billboards hit several key locations in Southwest Florida today. That includes the headquarters of television stations WBBH, WINK, and WFTX. They will also circulate through downtown Naples from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In downtown Fort Myers, the billboards can be seen from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.