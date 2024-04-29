April 29, 2024
Personnel note: Logan Lewkow promoted to Florida Sheriffs Association Deputy Executive Director

Phil AmmannApril 29, 20243min0

lewkow
“Public safety is important to everyone, and we can all continue to build toward safer streets together.”

Communications pro Logan Lewkow is being promoted to Deputy Executive Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA).

Starting May 1, Logan will lead integrated communication efforts for the FSA, working with Floridians and visitors to highlight the impact on the Sheriffs’ mission, including their involvement in the FSA membership program.

“Protecting, leading and uniting is what we believe in, and we are honored to have the support and trust of the public to join us along that journey,” Lewkow said in a statement. “I often have to pinch myself when I take a step back and realize that I get to make a true difference with a work family that is unmatched and with the nation’s greatest sheriffs who have a genuine passion to do best by the people they work to protect.”

“The devotion and commitment that Executive Director Steve Casey has shown toward the FSA’s community-centric initiatives is inspiring,” he continued, “and we are thrilled to share this with every individual, family, group and more. Public safety is important to everyone, and we can all continue to build toward safer streets together.”

“We will always work to humanize the badge because, in Florida, we have leaders throughout the state that allow everyone to stand with law enforcement and to be proud of the community leaders that they are, the protectors of our streets, and the true superheroes to our children.”

Logan holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University and an MBA from Mississippi State University. Before joining the FSA, he spent four years working as the director for the Moore Agency and eight years with LobbyTools.

Since 1893, the FSA has served as the voice of Florida’s Sheriffs, united in protecting the state’s citizens and visitors. They are committed to promoting the effectiveness of the Office of Sheriff through leadership, innovative practices, legislative initiatives, education, and training.

Phil Ammann

