April 21, 2023
Carlos Giménez attends dinner with other Donald Trump-backing members of Congress
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Guz Bilirakis, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Michael Waltz, Vern Buchanan, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Carlos Gimenez pose with Donalds Trump.

Jacob Ogles

The Miami-Dade Republican is the 11th member of Florida's House delegation backing Trump over Ron DeSantis.

Count U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez among the Florida congressional delegation members endorsing Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis.

Photos released of a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago showed the Miami-Dade Republican among the Florida officials attending. Trump had made clear ahead of the event it would serve as a thank you banquet to those endorsing his bid for President.

“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA. They remember fondly all of the incredible things I did while in office, one of the most successful Administrations in History. Will be a great night!”

Photos shared online by U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, herself a stalwart Trump supporter, show 10 members of the state’s delegation made the trip from the Hill to Palm Beach County to dine with Trump. Members of Congress in attendance include: U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Byron Donalds, Giménez, Matt Gaetz, Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz,

While TIME earlier this week speculated Giménez would back Trump, he’s the only member of Congress in the photos not to publicly confirm his support before the dinner.

That makes Giménez the 11th member of Florida’s congressional delegation to back Trump over DeSantis, who is expected to announce a run for President within a matter of weeks. DeSantis has asked surrogates earlier this month to reach out and encourage Florida members to hold off on issuing an endorsement until after DeSantis entered the race.

Only one member of the state’s delegation on the Hill has endorsed DeSantis. U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, endorsed DeSantis last week the same day he visited Washington and met with a number of sitting members of Congress. Lee previously served as DeSantis’ Secretary of State.

With 11 members of the congressional delegation publicly backing him, a majority of the 20 GOP House members representing Florida now have picked which Florida man they support for President. The eight uncommitted Republican members from Florida include U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, Scott FranklinBill Posey, María Elvira Salazar and Dan Webster.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

3 comments

  • PeterH

    April 21, 2023 at 8:43 am

    The 2024 Republican Klown Kar is filling up early!

    Imagine supporting a twice impeached indicted criminal for President! Thank goodness Biden will solve this Republican mess! AGAIN!

    Reply

  • SJC Berlusconi Bill McClure

    April 21, 2023 at 8:47 am

    They must want the Dems to win in 2024 if they are endorsing Donald Trump. Just no way that many people can have such poor critical thinking and analytical skills. He lost bigly in 2020, and that was before the deadly riot and the indictments!

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 21, 2023 at 8:55 am

    It’s nice the Trump supporters got a dinner club out of their support for Trump, seeing as how excepting another L, dinner club is all they’re going to get.

    Reply

