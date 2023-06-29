Another Nevada poll shows Ron DeSantis 30 points behind Donald Trump

A new poll from Nevada tells a familiar story regarding the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The survey, released by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., shows Donald Trump leading Ron DeSantis, 52% to 22%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley are tied for a very distant third place, at 3% each. Mike Pence, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy have 2% each, and 14% are undecided.

While that represents a marginal improvement from the 53% to 21% lead Trump had in the poll released four weeks ago, the survey is the latest indication that Nevada is Trump country. Trump carries respondents who regarded both him and DeSantis favorably, 57% to 23%, a sign that the Governor’s work in the state hasn’t shaken Trump as the front-runner.

National Research polled 500 likely GOP Primary voters between June 26 and June 28, with the margin of error being +/- 4.38 percentage points.

Other recent polling also shows a lopsided race. A Vote TXT survey conducted for Nevada Newsmakers back in May showed Trump up 51% to 21% for DeSantis, with 11% undecided and Haley’s 5% leading stragglers in the back of the pack.

The Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up over DeSantis, 53% to 21%.

DeSantis’ doldrums are in spite of concerted effort from his political operation, including a vow in South Carolina to engage in “ballot harvesting” in Nevada.

Never Back Down has targeted Nevada with mail extolling the Governor’s “blue-collar backbone forged with steel” and “honor, courage and commitment.”

The Governor was also featured at the Basque Fry event that his former roommate and longtime friend Adam Laxalt put on earlier this month. During that speech, he deviated from familiar tropes to find common ground between Nevada and Florida.

“We are both areas that receive a lot of disgruntled Californians,” DeSantis said. “It’s actually kind of new for us. You all have been having that for many, many years.”