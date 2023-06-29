June 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Another Nevada poll shows Ron DeSantis 30 points behind Donald Trump

A.G. GancarskiJune 29, 20234min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Vern Buchanan wants America’s heroes serving in safer conditions and accessing benefits

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

AIF backs Erika Booth in HD 35 Special Election

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis: Axe federal agencies or use them to fight ‘woke ideology’

DeSantis Nevada
The Governor has invested resources in the state, but polls don't show a payoff.

A new poll from Nevada tells a familiar story regarding the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The survey, released by American Greatness and conducted by National Research Inc., shows Donald Trump leading Ron DeSantis, 52% to 22%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley are tied for a very distant third place, at 3% each. Mike PenceTim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy have 2% each, and 14% are undecided.

While that represents a marginal improvement from the 53% to 21% lead Trump had in the poll released four weeks ago, the survey is the latest indication that Nevada is Trump country. Trump carries respondents who regarded both him and DeSantis favorably, 57% to 23%, a sign that the Governor’s work in the state hasn’t shaken Trump as the front-runner.

National Research polled 500 likely GOP Primary voters between June 26 and June 28, with the margin of error being +/- 4.38 percentage points.

Other recent polling also shows a lopsided race. A Vote TXT survey conducted for Nevada Newsmakers back in May showed Trump up 51% to 21% for DeSantis, with 11% undecided and Haley’s 5% leading stragglers in the back of the pack.

The Race to the White House polling average of the state shows Trump up over DeSantis, 53% to 21%.

DeSantis’ doldrums are in spite of concerted effort from his political operation, including a vow in South Carolina to engage in “ballot harvesting” in Nevada.

Never Back Down has targeted Nevada with mail extolling the Governor’s “blue-collar backbone forged with steel” and “honor, courage and commitment.”

The Governor was also featured at the Basque Fry event that his former roommate and longtime friend Adam Laxalt put on earlier this month.  During that speech, he deviated from familiar tropes to find common ground between Nevada and Florida.

“We are both areas that receive a lot of disgruntled Californians,” DeSantis said. “It’s actually kind of new for us. You all have been having that for many, many years.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAIF backs Erika Booth in HD 35 Special Election

nextVern Buchanan wants America's heroes serving in safer conditions and accessing benefits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories