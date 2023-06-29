AIF backs Erika Booth in HD 35 Special Election

One of Florida’s most politically active business groups is picking a favorite in a critical House race.

Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) is endorsing Osceola County School Board member Erika Booth in House District 35.

“Through her experience as a longtime educator and a School Board member, Erika Booth has proven that she is a powerful voice for her community and an effective education reform advocate,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis.

“For businesses to succeed and our economy to thrive, Florida must have a skilled workforce, and creating and maintaining that workforce begins by providing high-quality educational opportunities. Erika will no doubt fight to ensure Florida’s education system is meeting the needs of our students and preparing them for brighter futures. AIF is proud to endorse her campaign.”

Booth is one of four candidates filed for an anticipated Special Election to replace Rep. Fred Hawkins, who will vacate his seat this week. She faces Ken Davenport, Demetries Grimes and Scotty Moore.

Democrats Rishi Bagga and Tom Keen have also filed.

Booth said she was excited to have the support of AIF, which bills itself as “The Voice of Florida Business.”

“As the leading advocate for Florida’s business community, AIF has been an important voice in helping to reform our state’s education system to provide greater access and choice for families and improve outcomes for students,” Booth said. “It is an honor to receive their endorsement and I look forward to working with them to continue to improve Florida’s workforce through education.”

Booth also boasts the support of Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee. That should set her up with financial and institutional support in the Republican Primary.

The Special Election is one of two expected contests right now for unexpected openings in the House. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed now-resigned state Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin as Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller. That means a Special Election will need to be held to fill the House District 118 seat as well.

This election, though, is in a battleground district. While Hawkins won it by 10 percentage points in November, voters in the district in 2020 favored Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the Presidential Election by 5 points.