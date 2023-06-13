Erika Booth announces campaign for HD 35

Osceola County School Board member Erika Booth wants a seat in the House. The St. Cloud Republican announced she will run in the Special Election to succeed Rep. Fred Hawkins.

“I’ve dedicated the last 20 years of my life to educating our children. Most importantly as a parent and also as a classroom teacher,” Booth said. “As I began my service on the School Board, I have realized the issues facing educators, parents and our students cannot simply be solved locally and so, today, I have decided to run for State Representative.”

Booth won her School Board seat just last year, winning the open Seat 5 post with more than 54% of the vote in August, according to Positively Osceola.

But the opportunity to run for a House post arose when South Florida State College voted to hire Hawkins as its new President.

Booth aligned herself with Gov. Ron DeSantis and the parental rights movement that has elevated organizations like Moms For Liberty to the political forefront.

“Governor DeSantis and this Legislature have made great strides in protecting students, giving greater control to parents and placing Florida at the forefront of innovation when it comes to classroom education — but the job is far from over,” Booth said.

“For half a century, the Left has embedded themselves in our entire education establishment and it will take time and focus to root them out. Florida is now the beacon on the hill President (Ronald) Reagan spoke of. I will work day and night to keep that beacon lit and freedom alive here in the great state of Florida.”

Booth is the third Republican to enter the field. Former Navy Commander Demetries Grimes filed in Mayand former congressional candidate Scotty Moore announced this week.

Before her election to the School Board, Booth worked in education, and in 2014 was named Harmony Community School’s Teacher of the Year.

She also worked as a project manager for Youth Leadership Osceola and Project OPEN, and has been involved in civic groups including Florida Farm Bureau, Bookmark Buddies Mentor Program, Silver Spurs Riding Club and the PEO Philanthropic Organization.

She is notably married to Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth, who won election locally in 2020.