Scotty Moore files for open HD 35 seat

A Republican who tried to unseat a Democratic Congressman in November now wants a seat in the Florida House.

Scotty Moore, an Orlando Republican, announced on Twitter he’s running in House District 35. He’s the second Republican looking to succeed state Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican just hired as the new President of South Florida State College.

“I am seeking the Republican nomination for Florida House District 35,” Moore said in a post.

“We must protect and continue to enhance the conservative policies being put forward by the State Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis’ bold leadership. I believe it is essential we: Keep. Florida. Free.”

Moore in 2022 challenged U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, in Florida’s newly redrawn 9th Congressional District.

Soto won a fourth term in the U.S. House. But amid overperformance by Republicans in Florida across the board, Moore came within 10 percentage points in a district where Democrat Joe Biden just two years prior had won 58% of the vote in the presidential race.

With the National Republican Congressional Committee frequently spotlighting Soto’s votes in Congress, it had appeared the national party was interested in investing more into CD 9 this cycle.

But Moore seems anxious to take a shot at an open seat available immediately. While a Special Election won’t be called in HD 35 until Hawkins formally resigns his House seat, the contest provides the opportunity for a winner to enter the Florida House mid-cycle.

The race has already lured one other Republican, former Navy Commander Demetries Grimes. Like Moore, Grimes last year ran for a congressional seat, but lost in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

Of note, the state House district is a swing seat. While Hawkins easily won a second term by 10 percentage points, Biden won the district in 2020 by 5 percentage points.

The two Democrats who filed to challenge Hawkins in 2022 have both filed for the open seat. Rishi Bagga, who won the Democratic nomination last year, announced earlier this month. Attorney Tom Keen, who lost the nomination to Bagga by just 57 votes, announced in May.