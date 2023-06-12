June 12, 2023
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Advocates say recreational marijuana could bring 24,000 jobs to Florida
Florida gets up to speed in awarding licenses to cannabis growers.

June 12, 2023

marijuana-greenhouse-farm-blue-hose-above-020122-1
The Florida Supreme Court still must formally review the amendment.

Supporters of a measure to legalize marijuana in Florida asserted that a “yes” vote would create an additional 24,000 jobs in the state — double the number of jobs in the state’s medical marijuana industry.

Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment, also estimated recreational marijuana sales would generate about $152 million in sales tax revenue off a projected $2.5 billion in overall sales each year.

The organization gave its figures to state economists who held a public workshop on Monday to look at the potential financial impact of the amendment. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference is charged with drafting a proposed statement that will appear on the November 2024 ballot if it is eventually cleared by the state Supreme Court.

The proposed amendment would allow adults 21 and over to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for personal use. Medical marijuana treatment centers, which were legalized by a statewide referendum in 2016, would be allowed to sell marijuana for recreational use.

Florida election officials have reported that amendment backers have gathered more than 900,000 signatures, which is enough to make the 2024 ballot. But the Florida Supreme Court must still formally review the amendment and make sure it sticks to a single subject and that the ballot language is not misleading.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she plans to ask the court to block the amendment from going on the ballot, although she has not yet filed a detailed legal brief explaining the legal reasons.

One comment

  • Eduarde Slaveen Worldwide 👍

    June 12, 2023 at 6:39 pm

    Cocaine built Miami! What they should do is allow marijuana to be grown and distributed in the same county so that communities can benefit evenly instead of it being grown in a few counties, they get the jobs, and some already rich owner gets exponentially more rich. They should make it to where the number of producers or companies match the number of counties… each county has it’s own separate company. But no, the fewest people possible have to get as rich as possible… and low pay is the rule in Florida. Has nothing to do with “the economic conditions in the area.” The economy is fine only Florida has a culture of not paying employees their fare share.

Categories