Jobs, jobs, jobs: Advocates say recreational marijuana could bring 24,000 jobs to Florida

Supporters of a measure to legalize marijuana in Florida asserted that a “yes” vote would create an additional 24,000 jobs in the state — double the number of jobs in the state’s medical marijuana industry.

Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment, also estimated recreational marijuana sales would generate about $152 million in sales tax revenue off a projected $2.5 billion in overall sales each year.

The organization gave its figures to state economists who held a public workshop on Monday to look at the potential financial impact of the amendment. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference is charged with drafting a proposed statement that will appear on the November 2024 ballot if it is eventually cleared by the state Supreme Court.

The proposed amendment would allow adults 21 and over to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for personal use. Medical marijuana treatment centers, which were legalized by a statewide referendum in 2016, would be allowed to sell marijuana for recreational use.

Florida election officials have reported that amendment backers have gathered more than 900,000 signatures, which is enough to make the 2024 ballot. But the Florida Supreme Court must still formally review the amendment and make sure it sticks to a single subject and that the ballot language is not misleading.