Last Call for 6.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Applications are open for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced.

The program safeguards working, economically significant agricultural lands by partnering with farmers and ranchers through conservation easements. Simpson, himself a farmer has championed the program both as Agriculture Commissioner and as Senate President, which saw him secure more than $300 million for the program in the 2022-23 budget.

The Trilby Republican has also pushed for the state’s food supply to be recognized as a matter of national security — that’s how he framed his push for the ultimately unsuccessful “Freedom to Farm” bill last Session, and he hit the same notes when highlighting the application window.

“Food security is national security, and Florida’s agricultural lands are the backbone of our economy and the foundation of our food and fiber production. The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program plays a crucial role in preserving these vital resources for future generations,” Simpson said.

Since it was established in 2001, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program has acquired conservation easements on nearly 69,000 acres of working agricultural land to date. The total includes $57.6 million in easements the Governor and Cabinet recently approved for about 18,000 acres of farmland — the most ever approved in a single Cabinet meeting.

Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements between the state and property owners that require lands to be preserved for a given purpose, such as agriculture, as a safeguard from future development. In exchange, property owners receive compensation from the state.

Landowners may submit Rural and Family Lands Protection Program applications online.

“These are the sort of things that you see in the Caribbean and Latin America, where you have the party in power persecuting the opposition. This community, what it sees is injustice being committed.”

— Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, on pro-Trump demonstrations as the former President makes his first appearance in federal court.

