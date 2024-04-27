April 27, 2024
The end of public campaign finance? Voters will get to decide

A.G. Gancarski
April 27, 2024

campaign finance
At least 60% of voters will have to approve of this change in order for it to take effect.

Taxpayers may not have to support political candidates much longer, raising questions about whether running for office statewide going forward will be a rich person’s game exclusively.

Sen. Travis Hutson’s measure (SJR 1114), newly signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, will let voters this year decide in a referendum whether they want to end the provision that has been in effect since the Legislature passed it in 1986 — an era in which Florida and its campaign finance looked very different from the way they do today in some ways, but nonetheless saw some dynamics familiar to people of today.

“The Legislature finds that the costs of running an effective campaign for statewide office have reached a level which tends to discourage persons from becoming candidates and to limit the persons who run for such office to those who are independently wealthy, who are supported by political committees representing special interests which are able to generate substantial campaign contributions, or who must appeal to special interest groups for campaign contributions,” reads the language currently in statute.

The money at stake is not insignificant. Roughly $13 million was spent in 2022 and $10 million in 2018 on subsidizing candidates. DeSantis drew down more than $7 million in his re-election effort.

“Repeal of the requirement for public financing of political campaigns would take effect upon approval by the voters,” notes a Senate committee analysis of the resolution.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    April 27, 2024 at 9:59 am

    Uh… I dunno… what was it Moody said? Those proposed amendments are too confusing and vague for voters to figure out? Does this “just follow the money” referendum only apply to campaigns if they reach the point of “Viability”? Can we get the 7 mil back from DeSantis’s failed pork belly ego trip?
    CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT
    ARTICLE VI, SECTION 7
    REPEAL OF PUBLIC CAMPAIGN FINANCING REQUIREMENT.—Proposing
    the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which
    requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for
    elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits.

