June 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rishi Bagga announces he’s running again for HD 35
Risha Bagga, courtesy Bagga campaign.

Jacob OglesJune 5, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Joe Manchin 2024 bid hurts Ron DeSantis more than Donald Trump

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Gov. DeSantis approves $1.85M payment to Tampa man wrongly imprisoned for 37 years

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘I just started running’: Ron DeSantis knocks down initial round of bad polls

Rishi Bagga
The Democrat lost to Fred Hawkins in 2022 but is taking another shot.

A second Democrat has entered the race to replace state Rep. Fred Hawkins. Rishi Bagga, the Democrat Hawkins defeated in November, filed papers to run in House District 35.

“BIG news! With the encouragement of my family and countless supporters, I’m proud today to declare my candidacy for State Rep for Fla. HD 35,” Bagga tweeted. “The announced resignation of my former opponent is anticipated to lead to a special election to fill the empty seat in the coming months. More than ever before, we must pursue a vision of a better, more affordable, inclusive, just and equitable Florida. I look forward to sharing that vision with you in the coming days!”

Hawkins recently entered negotiations to become the next president of South Florida State College. Taking that job will require the St. Cloud Republican to vacate his seat in the Florida Legislature.

Bagga, an Orlando attorney recently appointed to the Orange County Charter Review Commission, will face another former opponent as well, Tom Keen, in a Democratic Primary.

Last year, Bagga won a nailbiter Primary by just 57 votes out of more than 10,000 cast.

Bagga lost to Hawkins by a 55% to 45% margin as Republicans over-performed statewide. But Democrats have expressed confidence they can flip the Central Florida seat, which covers parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

In the 2020 Presidential Election, nearly 52% of voters supported Joe Biden over Donald Trump. As of book closing for the 2022 elections, the district served as home to 40,746 no-party voters, compared to 40,464 registered Democrats and 37,534 Republicans.

Of note, a Special Election will not be scheduled until Hawkins resigns. Candidates are filed now for the 2024 election cycle. Former congressional candidate Demetries Grimes remains the only Republican filed in the race.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Joe Manchin 2024 bid hurts Ron DeSantis more than Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories