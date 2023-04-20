Report: Early Primary states to start getting Ron DeSantis mail

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to have political mail sent out on his behalf Thursday in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

The NEVER BACK DOWN super PAC is sending out five-page mailers to the early states, explaining why the as-yet-undeclared potential Presidential candidate should be the next Republican Presidential nominee.

“A Leader. A Fighter. A Winner. Who never backs down,” asserts the cover page, captioning a picture of the Governor looking steely eyed and resolute.

From there, readers are treated to lengthy textual biography, including descriptions of the Governor’s “blue-collar backbone forged with steel” and DeSantis’ “honor, courage, and commitment.”

From serving in the Iraq theater during the Global War on Terror to a stint at Guantanamo Bay where he “prosecuted terrorists,” to latter day battles against Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “draconian COVID recommendations,” the text offers a quick guide to DeSantis as a stalwart conservative ready for total war at home and abroad.

Quotes from supporters extol his battles against Fauci and the “woke” media, as well as his ongoing struggles against the Walt Disney Company, while the text reminds readers that elections are about the “future” and the Governor has never “lost” one. The text omits mention of DeSantis’ aborted run for Senate in 2016, which he abandoned unceremoniously to run for two more years in Congress once Marco Rubio decided to run again.

The mail piece presumably will help DeSantis recover from recent doldrums in the polls. Recent New Hampshire surveys show DeSantis anywhere from 20 points to 33 points behind Donald Trump.

The former President doubles DeSantis’ support in South Carolina, where Nikki Haley is within the margin of error of a tie for second place.

In Iowa, meanwhile, Trump is up by 30 points over DeSantis in the most recent polling.

There is no recent Nevada polling that we have seen.

The Daily Caller got the exclusive first look at the mailpiece.