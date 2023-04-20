April 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Report: Early Primary states to start getting Ron DeSantis mail

A.G. GancarskiApril 19, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis discuss ‘slime and crayons’ in the Governor’s Mansion

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate passes bill aimed at wiping out ‘frivolous’ windshield lawsuits

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate passes bill banning socially conscious investments by state, sends to Gov. DeSantis

Desantis never back down mail
Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada Republicans will get to know 'America's Governor' by mail.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to have political mail sent out on his behalf Thursday in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

The NEVER BACK DOWN super PAC is sending out five-page mailers to the early states, explaining why the as-yet-undeclared potential Presidential candidate should be the next Republican Presidential nominee.

“A Leader. A Fighter. A Winner. Who never backs down,” asserts the cover page, captioning a picture of the Governor looking steely eyed and resolute.

From there, readers are treated to lengthy textual biography, including descriptions of the Governor’s “blue-collar backbone forged with steel” and DeSantis’ “honor, courage, and commitment.”

From serving in the Iraq theater during the Global War on Terror to a stint at Guantanamo Bay where he “prosecuted terrorists,” to latter day battles against Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “draconian COVID recommendations,” the text offers a quick guide to DeSantis as a stalwart conservative ready for total war at home and abroad.

Quotes from supporters extol his battles against Fauci and the “woke” media, as well as his ongoing struggles against the Walt Disney Company, while the text reminds readers that elections are about the “future” and the Governor has never “lost” one. The text omits mention of DeSantis’ aborted run for Senate in 2016, which he abandoned unceremoniously to run for two more years in Congress once Marco Rubio decided to run again.

The mail piece presumably will help DeSantis recover from recent doldrums in the polls. Recent New Hampshire surveys show DeSantis anywhere from 20 points to 33 points behind Donald Trump.

The former President doubles DeSantis’ support in South Carolina, where Nikki Haley is within the margin of error of a tie for second place.

In Iowa, meanwhile, Trump is up by 30 points over DeSantis in the most recent polling.

There is no recent Nevada polling that we have seen.

The Daily Caller got the exclusive first look at the mailpiece.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected]com or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis, Casey DeSantis discuss 'slime and crayons' in the Governor's Mansion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories