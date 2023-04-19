Poll: Ron DeSantis down 22 points to Donald Trump in South Carolina

Yet another South Carolina poll shows Donald Trump doubling Ron DeSantis’ GOP support, even as the Governor readies to appear in the Palmetto State.
In a survey just released by National Public Affairs, Trump took 43% support, with DeSantis’ 21% good for a distant second. Close behind is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who commands 19% support. In fourth place, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina takes 7%.
The polling memo notes that DeSantis’ support is soft and may have a ceiling: “Trump’s support is notably more intense — 40% say they almost certainly would consider voting for him. In contrast, only 20% say they would almost certainly consider voting for DeSantis.”
The newest poll sampled 538 likely 2024 GOP Primary voters in South Carolina from April 11-14. The margin of error is +/- 4.2%.
This is the second recent survey showing Trump with more than twice the support DeSantis has. A survey from Winthrop University shows Trump is the choice of 41% of poll respondents, doubling up both DeSantis (20%) and Haley (18%).
Haley is gaining at DeSantis’ expense in recent polls compared to those before she got in the race.
A February survey from Neighborhood Research and Media shows Trump with 35%, with DeSantis and Haley farther back with 22% and 16%, respectively.
A January Moore Information Group/Conservative Policy Research Network poll of 450 likely GOP Primary voters shows Trump with 41%, DeSantis with 31%, and Haley with 12% support.
A previous poll from the South Carolina Policy Council, conducted by Spry Strategies, shows DeSantis with 52%. But that increasingly looks like an outlier, given Haley’s determined campaign and the former President’s recent polling surge.
Haley’s campaign seems to see DeSantis as vulnerable.
A memo from her campaign contends that the Florida Governor has proven he’s “not ready for prime time,” with her Campaign Manager saying DeSantis “launched his presidential campaign with a national book tour during this period and made one misstep after another.”
The memo cites as specific example DeSantis’ framing of “Russia’s brutal, unprovoked, and illegal invasion of Ukraine (as) a mere ‘territorial dispute.’”
Haley has said that the “weak in the knees” Florida Governor is floundering in the face of the existential threat posed by Vladimir Putin.
