April 19, 2023
Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 20 in New Hampshire
Donald Trump gives Ron DeSantis the cold shoulder.

A.G. Gancarski
April 19, 2023

Image:
'Support for DeSantis has been cut in half since January.'

New polling from New Hampshire shows Donald Trump nearly doubling Ron DeSantis’ support.

In a survey of 818 likely voters in the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary, the former President takes 42% support, with the Florida Governor drawing 22% backing. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu‘s12% is good for third place, with other names farther back in low single digits.

“Support for DeSantis has been cut in half since January,” asserts the memo accompanying the new Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. In January, DeSantis led Trump, 43% to 30%.

Trump, meanwhile, is the “leading candidate” in the Primary, even in the wake of his “legal troubles” that include a 34-count federal indictment. Libertarians, conservatives and women voters are driving the momentum, with Trump’s gains coming at DeSantis’ expense.

DeSantis is still the top second choice, with 30% picking him as a runner-up, including 56% of self-identified Trump backers. Two out of every three Republicans polled still want to see him run for President even if they don’t support him, and at +47, he has the highest net favorable number in the prospective GOP field.

The poll was in the field from April 13 through April 17, a period of time when DeSantis visited the state, where he addressed the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner. The latest Granite State Survey is better for DeSantis than another recent poll.

A poll from J.L. Partners shows the Florida Governor way behind Donald Trump. The former President nearly triples DeSantis’ vote share, 51% to 18%, with Sununu drawing 10% in third place.

Other recent polling generally has not gone the Governor’s way in the Granite State.

A poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center, first reported by WMUR in Manchester, N.H., pegs the former President at 42% support, 13 points ahead of DeSantis.

A poll of 384 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College found Trump taking 58% support, with DeSantis in a distant second place with 17%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Donald J Trump

    April 19, 2023 at 1:51 pm

    Vote for me. I’ll protect LGBT and abortion… put federally run and funded abortion clinics in Florida. If the state tries to interfere, I’ll send in Abrams main battle tanks and a division of US Army infantry.

