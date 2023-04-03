Poll: Double-digit lead for Donald Trump in New Hampshire

Another poll shows Donald Trump with a commanding, if early, lead in the first in the nation Primary state.

A poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center, which was reported first by WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire, shows the former President with 42% support, well ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s 29%.

Other candidates are much further back, including potential “favorite son” candidate Gov. Chris Sununu, whose 14% showing is good for third place.

No other hopeful broke the 5% barrier, a worrisome number given the +/- 4-percentage-point margin of error in the survey.

Former United Nations Envoy Nikki Haley eked out 4% support. Author and commentator Vivek Ramaswamy pulled 3%. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney mustered 2% support.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina tied at 1%. Another 2% of respondents wanted someone else altogether.

The poll was in the field from March 28 through March 30, meaning that most of the survey was conducted before Trump’s indictment in New York City, which has buoyed the President in recently-released national polls.

DeSantis will have a chance to move those numbers later this month. The Florida Governor will be in New Hampshire on April 14, where he will headline the New Hampshire GOP’s Amos Tuck Dinner, as reported first by Fox News.

For what it’s worth, polling of the still-nascent New Hampshire 2024 Republican field has been all over the place.

A poll of 384 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College found former President Donald Trump taking 58% support, 41 points over DeSantis, in a distant second place with 17%.

The Emerson poll presents a marked outlier from other Granite State surveys that have seen DeSantis more competitive with Trump.

One survey conducted for the New Hampshire Journal by Coefficient Polling showed Trump with a double-digit lead over DeSantis and the rest of the field in January. The former President pulled 37% support among the 506 likely GOP Primary voters polled over two days, with DeSantis mustering 26% and Sununu with 13%.

Meanwhile, other polls have gone DeSantis’ way. The most recent Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, shows the Florida Governor with 42% support, a 12-point advantage over the former President, with the field farther behind still.