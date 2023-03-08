March 8, 2023
Shock poll finds Donald Trump ahead by 41 in New Hampshire

A.G. GancarskiMarch 8, 2023

Trump new hampshire ap
DeSantis mustered just 17% support in the Emerson College survey.

New polling from New Hampshire shows Donald Trump with one of the most significant leads in any recent single-state survey of the 2024 GOP landscape.

A poll of 384 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College finds the former President taking 58% support, 41 points over Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a distant second place with 17%.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took third place with 7%, one point ahead of former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley. Former Vice President Mike Pence had 4%, good for fifth place, with other potential candidates even farther back.

In a field with the three declared candidates, Trump’s support increases to 73%, followed by Haley with 20%, and Vivek Ramaswamy with 7%.

“Similar to our February national poll, Trump finds his primary base among young voters: 67% of Republican primary voters under 35 support Trump as the nominee. Unlike the national survey, where DeSantis found a base of voters over 65 and those with higher educational attainment, DeSantis holds no such base at this time among New Hampshire Republicans. Similarly, Sununu cannot surpass 10% among any demographic groups,” asserted poll director Spencer Kimball.

The Emerson poll presents a marked outlier from other Granite State surveys that have seen DeSantis competitive with Trump.

One survey conducted for the New Hampshire Journal by Coefficient Polling shows Trump with a double-digit lead over DeSantis and the rest of the field in January. The former President pulled 37% support among the 506 likely GOP Primary voters polled over two days, with DeSantis mustering 26% and Sununu with 13%.

Meanwhile, other polls have gone DeSantis’ way. The most recent Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, shows the Florida Governor with 42% support, a 12-point advantage over the former President, with the field farther behind still.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

