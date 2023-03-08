Shock poll finds Donald Trump ahead by 41 in New Hampshire

New polling from New Hampshire shows Donald Trump with one of the most significant leads in any recent single-state survey of the 2024 GOP landscape.

A poll of 384 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College finds the former President taking 58% support, 41 points over Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a distant second place with 17%.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took third place with 7%, one point ahead of former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley. Former Vice President Mike Pence had 4%, good for fifth place, with other potential candidates even farther back.

In a field with the three declared candidates, Trump’s support increases to 73%, followed by Haley with 20%, and Vivek Ramaswamy with 7%.

“Similar to our February national poll, Trump finds his primary base among young voters: 67% of Republican primary voters under 35 support Trump as the nominee. Unlike the national survey, where DeSantis found a base of voters over 65 and those with higher educational attainment, DeSantis holds no such base at this time among New Hampshire Republicans. Similarly, Sununu cannot surpass 10% among any demographic groups,” asserted poll director Spencer Kimball.

The Emerson poll presents a marked outlier from other Granite State surveys that have seen DeSantis competitive with Trump.

One survey conducted for the New Hampshire Journal by Coefficient Polling shows Trump with a double-digit lead over DeSantis and the rest of the field in January. The former President pulled 37% support among the 506 likely GOP Primary voters polled over two days, with DeSantis mustering 26% and Sununu with 13%.

Meanwhile, other polls have gone DeSantis’ way. The most recent Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, shows the Florida Governor with 42% support, a 12-point advantage over the former President, with the field farther behind still.