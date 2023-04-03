April 3, 2023
Two Republicans vie to challenge Democrat in PBC HD 93

Anne Geggis
April 3, 2023

CABRERA MITCHELL WALDRON
The territory Katherine Waldron represents was thought to be solid Democratic territory until last November's election.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron has drawn two Republican opponents, both businessmen and first-time candidates, in her bid for re-election in a district that nearly went red in 2022.

Brandon Cabrera, who owns a real estate development company, and Chris Mitchell, whose LinkedIn profile shows is a vice president and Norcom Mortgage branch manager, will be competing for the Republican nomination for House District 93. The inland district includes the village of Wellington, portions of Greenacres and western parts of Boynton Beach.

Waldron’s district was considered a solidly blue one, but she won her seat by less than 1 percentage point, even though she raised more than twice what her unsuccessful rival did. Mitchell’s news release announcing his candidacy did not mention his Republican rival, but took aim at Waldron. He evoked the 2022 momentum that flipped other Palm Beach County Democratic strongholds into the Republican column.

“Gov. (Ron) DeSantis leadership has helped make Florida prosperous and free,” Mitchell said in a prepared statement that pointed out that Waldron has consistently voted with the Democratic minority in the Legislature.

Palm Beach County broke for Republican Gov. DeSantis by nearly 3 percentage points even though Palm Beach Democrats outnumbered Republicans by about 106,000 registered voters in the county at the time of the election. That gap has narrowed even more in the last six months.

Mitchell, a graduate of Cornell University and Hult International Business School, is a licensed banking executive, according to his news release.

Cabrera, who was born in Wellington and graduated from Palm Beach Central High School, said he’s running now because his real estate development business, BrandX Company in Lake Worth, is at a point where he can afford to perform community service.

“I felt this need to give back beyond my business,” he said.

Waldron, who had a seat on the Port of Palm Beach Board of Commissioners, beat a crowded field of Democrats in the Primary Election, to win the seat Rep. Matt Willhite occupied the previous term.

Election Day in November proved a difficult one for Democrats in blue Palm Beach County, however. Two first-time Republican candidates defeated Democrats for seats on the Palm Beach County Commission. Waldron narrowly defeated a doctor, Saul Banionis, who ran for House District 93 as a Republican.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • Billy the Bamboozler McGrift Hog

    April 3, 2023 at 7:43 pm

    DeSantis has made Florida prosperous and free for already rich Republicans.. through real estate schemes and development bamboozles. How long can that last? Driving up prices and creating fly by night, low wage grifts. Freedom for the rich and freedom t-shirts for everyone else.

