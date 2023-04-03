Vinoy name change to take effect Wednesday

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club will officially change its name Wednesday, a move that has been anticipated as part of its rebrand to a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel.

The new name will be The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection.

In an email to guests, hotel leadership wrote that the name change “celebrates the culmination of our comprehensive property renovation and thoughtful embodiment of Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand ethos.”

Hotel guest confirmation numbers will remain the same, but as of April 5, existing reservations will reflect the new branding.

The hotel said Bonvoy members will not be affected and they will continue to accrue points or miles and earn elite night credits for stays at the resort.

Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotels are each unique, but all commit to delivering boutique hospitality and inspiring experiences.

Under the new branding, the Vinoy expects to “elevate the guest experience and grow alongside the charming and spirited sunshine city of St. Petersburg.”

The rebrand comes after the resort underwent extensive renovations, including the Veranda and Porte Cochère; refined grand lobby; luxurious guest rooms; historic ballrooms and meeting spaces; diverse dining experiences; and a new spa and fitness area.