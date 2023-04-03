April 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vinoy name change to take effect Wednesday

Peter SchorschApril 3, 20232min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Senate Republicans file sweeping bill revamping election laws, easing campaign finance reporting

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Double-digit lead for Donald Trump in New Hampshire

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Two Republicans vie to challenge Democrat in PBC HD 93

Florida-St-Petersburg-The-Vinoy-Renaissance-Entrance-1440x961
It's the culmination of a massive renovation and rebrand.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club will officially change its name Wednesday, a move that has been anticipated as part of its rebrand to a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel. 

The new name will be The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection.

In an email to guests, hotel leadership wrote that the name change “celebrates the culmination of our comprehensive property renovation and thoughtful embodiment of Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand ethos.”

Hotel guest confirmation numbers will remain the same, but as of April 5, existing reservations will reflect the new branding. 

The hotel said Bonvoy members will not be affected and they will continue to accrue points or miles and earn elite night credits for stays at the resort. 

Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotels are each unique, but all commit to delivering boutique hospitality and inspiring experiences. 

Under the new branding, the Vinoy expects to “elevate the guest experience and grow alongside the charming and spirited sunshine city of St. Petersburg.”

The rebrand comes after the resort underwent extensive renovations, including the Veranda and Porte Cochère; refined grand lobby; luxurious guest rooms; historic ballrooms and meeting spaces; diverse dining experiences; and a new spa and fitness area.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSixty Days for 4.3.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

nextTwo Republicans vie to challenge Democrat in PBC HD 93

One comment

  • Strip Mall Pill Mill Bill McSewer

    April 3, 2023 at 6:48 pm

    Overpriced grift for hogs by hogs. You’re smoking crack and ice cocaine if you vacation here instead of Europe. Just feeding the fking pigs. South Florida is the only place worth visiting here. Everything else just a carnival grift.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more