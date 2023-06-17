Ron DeSantis says Nevada, Florida have ‘disgruntled Californians’ in common

Leave it to Gov. Ron DeSantis to find common ground between Nevada and Florida.

“We are both areas that receive a lot of disgruntled Californians,” DeSantis said. Saturday at the Basque Fry.

“It’s actually kind of new for us. Y’all have been having that for many, many years. I was born and raised in Florida. I don’t think I ever saw a California license plate all the time I was growing up. And why would you? I mean, they’ve got great stuff there.”

The Governor will see some of that “great stuff” Monday when he heads to the Golden State Monday, as reported by KABC.

“The Republican presidential candidate will attend several fundraising events, including a breakfast in Sacramento where a seat at a table is said to cost ($3,300).”

California and Nevada have one thing in common, meanwhile. Both states’ Republicans prefer Donald Trump in polls.

A recent Emerson College Poll of California Republicans is the worst yet for the Florida Governor. DeSantis trails Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Primary race, 53% to 19%.

DeSantis appears to be facing competition for second place, meanwhile, as 10% of those polled back former Vice President Mike Pence, who just entered the race this month.

A recent Public Policy Institute of California survey, conducted May 17-24, shows the former President with 50% support, way ahead of DeSantis at 21%.

In Nevada, where DeSantis has previously said he was “ballot harvesting,” the polls tell a similar story, with the Governor more than 30 points down in two recent surveys.

A survey from American Greatness shows the Florida Governor commands just 21% support in the state, with Trump taking 53%. An additional 17% are undecided, and no other candidate gets more than 3% support.

A Vote TXT survey conducted for Nevada Newsmakers back in May showed Trump up 51% to 21% for DeSantis, with 11% undecided and Nikki Haley’s 5% leading stragglers in the back of the pack.

Never Back Down, DeSantis’ supportive super PAC, has targeted Nevada with mail explaining why the then-undeclared potential Presidential candidate should be the next Republican nominee.

The pieces extol the Governor’s “blue-collar backbone forged with steel” and “honor, courage and commitment.”