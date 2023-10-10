October 10, 2023
Ron DeSantis rebukes Ivy League as ‘nuts’ after some Harvard students back Hamas
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on after announcing a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Ron DeSantis
'If I see a Harvard résumé across my desk, I'm running the other way.'

Florida’s Governor graduated as a double Ivy, with an undergraduate degree from Yale followed by graduation from Harvard Law School.

But asked about the state of the Ivy League on the Howie Carr Show in the wake of pro-Hamas demonstrations at Harvard, Ron DeSantis denounced the protests as “absolutely appalling.”

“At this point with the Ivy League, with how nuts they’ve gotten, if I see a Harvard résumé across my desk, I’m running the other way,” DeSantis said.

As reported by the Harvard Crimson, the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee and 33 other Harvard student organizations originally signed off on a statement blaming Israel for the attacks from Hamas that started this weekend. Many of their names have since been removed from the statement for what the Crimson calls “safety concerns,” amid on campus backlash.

“Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence. The apartheid regime is the only one to blame,” the Harvard students opined.

DeSantis said he “knew (Harvard) was always very left wing and certainly when I was there it was, and I was one of the few that came out there more conservative than when I went in, which is not easy to do.”

“They’ve always been anti-Israel. But to go up and cheer a group, a terrorist group that’s cutting off the heads of infants, it’s absolutely despicable,” DeSantis said.

  • Joe

    October 10, 2023 at 7:08 pm

    Lol, what a phony.

    Reply

  • My Take

    October 10, 2023 at 7:20 pm

    In a recent headline in Israel a former head of one of their main security agencies said Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians was essentially apartheid.

    Reply

  • Rick Whitaker

    October 10, 2023 at 7:37 pm

    desantis is a harvard grad, remember that when he pretends to be a “a good ol boy ” his pandering is beyond belief ‘

    Reply

