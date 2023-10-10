Last Call for 10.10.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Today is World Mental Health Day, an awareness campaign spearheaded by the World Federation for Mental Health that aims to educate everyday people about mental health issues.

Florida organizations are recognizing the day, held every Oct. 10 since 1992, by highlighting their efforts to combat misconceptions and social stigmas surrounding mental health issues and to advocate for state-level policy that could improve outcomes for Floridians living with mental illnesses.

“There is no health without mental health. As the largest behavioral health provider in Northeast Florida, Baptist Health is firmly committed to working with our state’s leaders and policymakers to address this critical issue,” said Dr. Michael Mayo, the President and CEO of Baptist Health. “Guided by compassion and expertise, we are working to shape a future where behavioral health care is accessible to everyone — fostering healing, understanding, and resilience within our communities.”

Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children, which represents the state’s four children’s hospitals — John’s Hopkins All Children’s, Nemours Children’s Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Wolfson Children’s Hospital — echoed Mayo and also stressed the importance of behavioral health care access for Florida kids.

“Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children are leading the charge in identifying solutions to help address Florida’s pediatric behavioral health crisis by improving the quality and collaboration of care, allowing more children to access critical mental health care through primary care settings, and reducing hospital utilization and readmission rates,” the organization said.

Florida is also home to numerous nonprofits representing clinics and health care providers working on the front lines, such as the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, which provides an array of services across Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

“On World Mental Health Day, Central Florida Behavioral Health Network wants to remind everyone that mental health is just as crucial as physical health. Let us prioritize self-care, reach out to those who may be struggling, and work collectively to create a world where mental well-being is cherished and supported,” CFBHN President and CEO Alan Davidson said.

The Florida Maternal Mental Health Collaborative highlighted its mission to “bring together statewide partners to close the critical gaps in perinatal mental health education, policy, prevention, treatment, and outcomes for women and their families.”

The organization added, “By sharing key research findings, evidence-based practices, and innovative approaches, we are working to ensure that every woman in Florida and her family receive the help and support they need for optimal maternal mental health and well-being.”

Community Coalition Alliance CEO Kathleen Roberts, meanwhile, assured Floridians who are struggling with mental illness that they are not alone and urged them to take the first step and reach out for services.

“In my opinion, we swung for the fences, and we got a lot done.”

— Senate Banking and Insurance Chair Jim Boyd, on property insurance changes.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Ron DeSantis’ state-level poll numbers keep dipping into the low teens, or about the ABV of your average bottle of schnapps. Might we suggest a Fuzzy Navel?

Even though candidate DeSantis is flagging in the polls, Gov. DeSantis gets a shot of Tubi 60 for lighting the Capitol blue and white as a sign of solidarity with the Israeli people.

Never Back Down spox Steve Cortes has left the building. If he shows up at the bar, grab him an Abandon Ship … or, if you’re feeling a little raucous, this concoction also fits the bill.

Palm Beach County Court Clerk Joe Abruzzo is standing with Israel in a big way — by pouring $25M into Israeli bonds. That earns him a three-finger pour of Askalon Arak and an enthusiastic “L’Chaim!”

It’s campaign finance report day! Tell the barkeep to get a tray, because each of these big fundraisers deserves a Dollar Dollar Bill: Erika Booth, Marucci Guzmán, Rodney Jacobs Jr. and Scotty Moore.

