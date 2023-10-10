Jared Leone outraises Clearwater City Council opponents right out of the gate

It isn’t much in what are typically low-cost local elections, but Clearwater City Council candidate Jared Leone has outraised his competitors for the Seat 3 race to replace Kathleen Beckman, who is running instead for Mayor.

Leone raised $668 in just three days, the final three of September, which covers the inception of his campaign through the most recent Q3 reporting period. He added another $500 to the campaign from his own funds.

Two challengers — Michael Mannino and Javante Scott — fell short of that total despite having six extra days on the campaign clock. Mannino gave his campaign its sole contribution of $150, and spent nearly all of it, while Scott came closer with $360 in contributions, including $100 from himself, and another $618 worth of in-kind contributions.

Leone didn’t spend any of his haul, while Scott spent just over $10 of his. Scott is left with nearly $350 while Mannino holds just $37 as of the end of September.

Leone, a freelance journalist and community activist, brought in $500 from land use consultant Addie Mentry. Other contributors include Clearwater retiree Rudy Michalek with a $100 check, $50 from Clearwater retiree Cynthia McGregor and $18 from St. Pete-based lawyer Johnny Bardine.

Leone didn’t post any expenditures, as of the end of September, meaning he entered October with the full $1,168 on hand.

“I believe Clearwater is ready for fresh leadership,” he said. “I thank those in the community who believe in me and have shown their support to make Clearwater even more bright and beautiful for all.”

Scott’s largest contribution was in-kind, with a declared $618 worth of items from Jeffrey Tees, based in Pinellas Park. His largest monetary contribution was $100 from Scott himself.

He also took in $75 from Darlene Allen, a retired Clearwater resident, and $50 each from retirees Denise Goodloe of New Port Richey, and Patriva Mack of Tampa, as well as from Straz Center worker Maggie Dipietra of Tampa. Jasmina Forcan, a progressive activist, donated $25, while self-employed Clearwater resident Andrew Evans-Dixon donated $10.

His small expenditure was paid to payment processor Anedot.

Mannino spent most of his sole $150 self-donation, $113, on mail expenses.

This is Leone’s first bid for public office. Mannino has been here before, narrowly losing a bid for Clearwater City Council in 2020 when he finished second in a crowded field of five candidates for Seat 2. Mark Bunker, the anti-Scientology activist who won that race, still represents the seat and faces re-election this year against two challengers.