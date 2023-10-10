Scotty Moore contributions now exceed $102K in HD 35 race

Scotty Moore has collected more than $102,000 as he runs in House District 35.

The former congressional candidate reported $25,235 in the third quarter. That’s on top of $77,105 raised immediately after he filed in June. The Orlando Republican faces Osceola School Board member Erika Booth and real estate agent Ken Davenport in a Nov. 7 GOP Primary.

Moore has reported 154 contributions over the course of the campaign, including 90 for the maximum $1,000 limit.

Going up against the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, which is backing Booth, Moore has spent substantially as well. He has reported $75,450 in expenditures.

While he doesn’t have Tallahassee Republicans’ support, he boasts a certain amount of name recognition. He was the Republican nominee in the region who challenged U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, in November. While Soto ultimately won re-election, it was by a closer margin than any Democratic incumbent in the state enjoyed. Moore, meanwhile, raised his profile in the district substantially.

He’s now running to succeed state Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican who resigned his seat to become President of South Florida State College.

Moore had initially filed to challenge Soto again, but closed his federal account after filing for the legislative seat. He has associated himself with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policy agenda.

“We must protect and continue to enhance the conservative policies being put forward by the State Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis’ bold leadership,” he said when he filed. “I believe it is essential we: Keep. Florida. Free.”

While Hawkins in November won re-election in a newly redrawn district by 10 percentage points, the Special Election to replace him holds promise as one of the most competitive in the state.

Voters in the district in 2020 favored Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump for President, even as the state went red.

The winner of the November Primary will advance to a Jan. 13 Special Election.