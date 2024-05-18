Donald Trump to address NRA in Texas

Former President Donald Trump is expected to address thousands of members of the National Rifle Association in Texas a day after campaigning in Minnesota in the midst of his hush money trial.
Trump has pledged to continue to defend the Second Amendment and has called himself “the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House” as the United States faces record numbers of deaths due to mass shootings. Last year ended with 42 mass killings and 217 deaths, making it one of the deadliest years on record.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has been criticized by Democratic President Joe Biden, specifically for remarks that Trump made this year after a school shooting in Iowa. Trump called the incident “very terrible” only to later say that “we have to get over it. We have to move forward.”
Speaking Friday in Minnesota, Trump said: “You know, it’s an amazing thing. People that have guns, people that legitimately have guns, they love guns and they use guns for the right purpose, but they tend to vote very little and yet they have to vote for us. There’s nobody else to vote for because the Democrats want to take their guns away and they will take their guns away.”
Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement before Trump’s NRA appearance that “at a time when guns are the number one cause of death for children and teens in America, Donald Trump is catering to the gun lobby and threatening to make the crisis worse if reelected.” She said she and Biden “will continue to take on the gun lobby to keep Americans safe, while Donald Trump will continue to sacrifice our kids’ and communities’ safety to keep these special interests happy.”
When Trump was president, there were moments when he pledged to strengthen gun laws. After a high school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others, Trump told survivors and family members that he would be “very strong on background checks.” He claimed he would stand up to the NRA but later he backpedaled, saying there was “not much political support.”
On Saturday, he is expected to give the keynote address as the powerful gun lobby holds a forum in Dallas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will also speak. Prominent gun safety groups that have endorsed Biden are planning to demonstrate near the convention center where the gun lobby plans to meet.
Dont Say FLA
May 18, 2024 at 10:11 am
The No Relevance Angry Grandpa is going to address the No Relevance Association. Where else could that happen but Texas?
Hopefully there won’t be yet another Uvalde complementing yet another NRA convention in Texas.
I still no comprendo why 2A types are fans of the guy who says he wants to call a Constitutional Convention and shit can the US Constitution.
There is no shorter path to losing 2A rights than Trump’s planned path of losing the US Constitution.
Impeach Biden
May 18, 2024 at 10:23 am
Exactly how will Trump lose the Constitution? Do tell. Is that what Joy Behar and Whoopi are telling you?
Dee Jay Tee
May 18, 2024 at 10:15 am
“We have to get over it, Uvalde. We have to move forward, to the next big school shooting”
I am the best friend gun owners ever had in the White House. Because gun owners are WAY more likely to die from gun violence with that violence blasting from their own guns.
Once I end the 2A along with the rest of the Bill of RIghts and US Constitution, I will collect the guns to help keep gun owners safe from the guns they’ve been told keep them safe. I will do that for their own good. Not for my own good when I refuse to leave office January 6th, 2029, of course. Definitely not for my own good. I’m an excellent driver. Time for Wapner.
KathrynA
May 18, 2024 at 10:36 am
The very essence of fraud and corruption will be speaking to a convention rife with the same. How surprising and how insanely people worship him and their guns. Shows how empty their lives are of real meaning.
My Take
May 18, 2024 at 10:37 am
Are they dumb enough to believe anything from America’s biggest liar?
Impeach Biden
May 18, 2024 at 11:04 am
Hunter Biden speaking at the NRA convention?
KathrynA
May 18, 2024 at 10:41 am
It seems pretty evident that they embrace it! Sadly!
Gunner
May 18, 2024 at 10:48 am
Of course .. load up. They need guns to keep women in line. White men are as afraid of women as engine else that doesn’t look like them. Force births then let them die by mass shootings and gun suicides. And don’t forget the statistics support Red states death rates from guns are higher !!
My Take
May 18, 2024 at 11:20 am
They are gunfondlers.
Their lives are empty without their “friend,” not rarely their only friend.(
Sickies.