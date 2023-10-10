Ron DeSantis rips Massachusetts migrant accommodations, says vets are ‘at the back of the bus’

Hotel rooms are apparently scarcer than would be ideal ahead of this year’s Army-Navy Football Game, to be held in Foxboro, Massachusetts, this December.

For Ron DeSantis, migrants taking up spaces in hotels near Gillette Stadium is tantamount to disrespect to America’s fighting forces and veterans.

“Could the elites make it any clearer that they think that hardworking American citizens should come last? I mean, you’re talking about people that are serving on active duty or veterans. These are folks that we should be honoring. And instead, they’re being put to the back of the bus for people that came across, came into this country illegally and are being housed,” DeSantis fumed on Tuesday’s Howie Carr Show.

“I mean, some of these folks, I mean, are being put up in great accommodations,” DeSantis continued. “There’s veterans who end up homeless who don’t end up, you know, getting this in different parts of the city. There’s American citizens just generally who are not treated this well. We really have our priorities out of whack.”

It remains to be seen how much the need to house migrants will impact hotels ahead of the December showdown between the service academies.

Local station WPRI reports that 75 reservations were canceled, with the hoteliers in question claiming the displaced sports fans would be relocated to other facilities.

“As a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility, we are opening our doors to those seeking refuge in our community,” the spokesperson for Giri Hotel Management wrote. “We consider it a privilege to offer a safe haven to those who have been forced to flee their homes due to challenging circumstances, and our enthusiasm stems from our belief in the fundamental values of compassion and unity.”

However, it does appear that at least some facilities have openings. The Army-Navy Hotel Rooms website lists seven hotels and motels available for bookings.