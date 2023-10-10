October 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis rips Massachusetts migrant accommodations, says vets are ‘at the back of the bus’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd as he attends an event Friday, March 10, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

A.G. GancarskiOctober 10, 20233min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Credit unions spotlight new report in opposition to proposed processing fee changes

HeadlinesInfluence

Will they or won’t they? Are lawmakers poised for another round of property insurance changes?

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Ken Davenport adds less than $3K for HD 35 race against veteran candidates

Ron DeSantis
'We really have our priorities out of whack.'

Hotel rooms are apparently scarcer than would be ideal ahead of this year’s Army-Navy Football Game, to be held in Foxboro, Massachusetts, this December.

For Ron DeSantis, migrants taking up spaces in hotels near Gillette Stadium is tantamount to disrespect to America’s fighting forces and veterans.

“Could the elites make it any clearer that they think that hardworking American citizens should come last? I mean, you’re talking about people that are serving on active duty or veterans. These are folks that we should be honoring. And instead, they’re being put to the back of the bus for people that came across, came into this country illegally and are being housed,” DeSantis fumed on Tuesday’s Howie Carr Show.

“I mean, some of these folks, I mean, are being put up in great accommodations,” DeSantis continued. “There’s veterans who end up homeless who don’t end up, you know, getting this in different parts of the city. There’s American citizens just generally who are not treated this well. We really have our priorities out of whack.”

It remains to be seen how much the need to house migrants will impact hotels ahead of the December showdown between the service academies.

Local station WPRI reports that 75 reservations were canceled, with the hoteliers in question claiming the displaced sports fans would be relocated to other facilities.

“As a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility, we are opening our doors to those seeking refuge in our community,” the spokesperson for Giri Hotel Management wrote. “We consider it a privilege to offer a safe haven to those who have been forced to flee their homes due to challenging circumstances, and our enthusiasm stems from our belief in the fundamental values of compassion and unity.”

However, it does appear that at least some facilities have openings. The Army-Navy Hotel Rooms website lists seven hotels and motels available for bookings.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis rebukes Ivy League as 'nuts' after some Harvard students back Hamas

nextRon DeSantis still backs Jim Jordan for House Speaker

3 comments

  • Thomas Kaspar

    October 10, 2023 at 6:42 pm

    SEO political spam at its most boring

    Reply

    • Joe

      October 10, 2023 at 7:11 pm

      That’s a fair assessment of Tiny D’s by-the-numbers pandering.

      Reply

    • Rick Whitaker

      October 10, 2023 at 7:21 pm

      we know, you hate dems, so what else is new. desantis sounded foolish in the article, is that what you don’t like. his own words make him sound like a pandering fool, not the author of the article. calling things spam don’t make sense, you do know that don’t you.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories