October 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nick Primose adds nearly $28K in Q3, brings total raised to $243K
Nick Primrose. Image via JAXPORT.

Peter SchorschOctober 10, 20235min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis talks ‘Israel’s darkest hour’ during friendly Morning Joe hit

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Transit union endorses ‘formidable public servant’ Mike Grieco for Miami Beach Mayor

HeadlinesTallahassee

On Dan Markel’s 51st birthday, new judge makes pivotal rulings in his murder case

primrose
Donors include bail bond companies, communications networks and public safety interests.

Nick Primrose raised nearly $28,000 in the third quarter of 2023, his campaign announced.

Reports are not yet available for his campaign or affiliated political committee, Friends of Nick Primrose. But his campaign team for House District 18 said the haul brought his total amount raised as of the end of September to $243,474, including more than $187,000 to his campaign and more than $56,000 to his political committee.

The campaign said Primrose maintains more than $213,000 on hand.

Top highlights from the most recent haul include $1,000 from the Southern Group; $1,000 each from Universal and Comcast; $1,000 from FAIA; $1,000 from Florida Justice Reforms; and several contributions from bail bond companies.

A former attorney for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Primrose launched a House campaign in March, raising nearly $120,000 in his first month running for the seat currently held by St. Johns Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who terms out in 2024.

He followed up with $17,720 in hard money fundraising in April, as well as $27,500 through his political committee. The biggest donor that month was School Boards Matter, a political committee chaired by lobbyist David Ramba. The committee, which chipped in $20,000, was established last year to support conservative School Board candidates who “enthusiastically support the DeSantis Education Agenda.” Primrose appears to be the first legislative candidate to receive funding from the group.

Primrose is one of two Republicans vying for the seat. He so far faces Kim Kendall in the GOP Primary. Kendall has raised nearly $38,000 since launching her campaign in March, and has loaned her campaign $50,000.

HD 18 covers a portion of St. Johns County. It is a safe Republican seat where Republican Donald Trump won nearly 65% of the vote in the 2020 Presidential Election. No Democrat has filed for the seat.

“My priority is protecting this community that we love even as we continue to rapidly grow. This means focusing on public safety, economic growth and infrastructure needs all while balancing the preservation of our pristine natural environment. The fight for the future of our community has only just begun,” Primrose said after his first month of fundraising.

In addition to working for DeSantis, Primrose also served as Deputy General Counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott. In both roles he provided legal advice and counsel on economic prosperity, transportation, election security and judicial appointments, according to Primrose’s campaign bio.

While serving in the DeSantis administration, Primrose also provided general counsel for the Division of Emergency Management, giving him experience navigating hurricane and natural disaster response as well as executive actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTransit union endorses ‘formidable public servant’ Mike Grieco for Miami Beach Mayor

nextRon DeSantis talks 'Israel's darkest hour' during friendly Morning Joe hit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories