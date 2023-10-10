Nick Primose adds nearly $28K in Q3, brings total raised to $243K

Nick Primrose raised nearly $28,000 in the third quarter of 2023, his campaign announced.

Reports are not yet available for his campaign or affiliated political committee, Friends of Nick Primrose. But his campaign team for House District 18 said the haul brought his total amount raised as of the end of September to $243,474, including more than $187,000 to his campaign and more than $56,000 to his political committee.

The campaign said Primrose maintains more than $213,000 on hand.

Top highlights from the most recent haul include $1,000 from the Southern Group; $1,000 each from Universal and Comcast; $1,000 from FAIA; $1,000 from Florida Justice Reforms; and several contributions from bail bond companies.

A former attorney for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Primrose launched a House campaign in March, raising nearly $120,000 in his first month running for the seat currently held by St. Johns Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who terms out in 2024.

He followed up with $17,720 in hard money fundraising in April, as well as $27,500 through his political committee. The biggest donor that month was School Boards Matter, a political committee chaired by lobbyist David Ramba. The committee, which chipped in $20,000, was established last year to support conservative School Board candidates who “enthusiastically support the DeSantis Education Agenda.” Primrose appears to be the first legislative candidate to receive funding from the group.

Primrose is one of two Republicans vying for the seat. He so far faces Kim Kendall in the GOP Primary. Kendall has raised nearly $38,000 since launching her campaign in March, and has loaned her campaign $50,000.

HD 18 covers a portion of St. Johns County. It is a safe Republican seat where Republican Donald Trump won nearly 65% of the vote in the 2020 Presidential Election. No Democrat has filed for the seat.

“My priority is protecting this community that we love even as we continue to rapidly grow. This means focusing on public safety, economic growth and infrastructure needs all while balancing the preservation of our pristine natural environment. The fight for the future of our community has only just begun,” Primrose said after his first month of fundraising.

In addition to working for DeSantis, Primrose also served as Deputy General Counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott. In both roles he provided legal advice and counsel on economic prosperity, transportation, election security and judicial appointments, according to Primrose’s campaign bio.

While serving in the DeSantis administration, Primrose also provided general counsel for the Division of Emergency Management, giving him experience navigating hurricane and natural disaster response as well as executive actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.