April 11, 2023
Nick Primrose reports six-figure fundraising in debut HD 18 report
Nick Primrose. Image via JAXPORT.

A.G. Gancarski

primrose
Primrose looks to succeed term-limited Rep. Cyndi Stevenson in the safe GOP seat in St. Johns County.

A former attorney for Gov. Ron DeSantis is starting off his House campaign with a strong month of fundraising.

Nick Primrose, who also chaired the Florida Elections Commission, reports raising nearly $120,000 in March, with more than $100,000 of that being hard money.

Primrose is reporting $102,084.24 of March money to his campaign account and an additional $17,100 to his Friends of Nick Primrose political committee.

“I am so honored by the excitement and support that I have received in the first month of my campaign. Our fundraising total in just one month is proof that we will have what it takes to win this race,” Primrose said in a statement provided by his campaign.

“My priority is protecting this community that we love even as we continue to rapidly grow. This means focusing on public safety, economic growth and infrastructure needs all while balancing the preservation of our pristine natural environment. The fight for the future of our community has only just begun.”

The biggest donors in March include Brown and Brown Insurance of Daytona Beach, which contributed $8,000 under its own name, with an additional $2,500 from sister corporation Public Risk Insurance AdvisorsRiverside Homes of North Florida, a Jacksonville builder, also contributed $5,000.

Primrose will face an opponent in the 2024 Primary to replace term-limited Rep. Cyndi Stevenson. who has also begun her campaign with an impressive haul. St. Johns County Republican Kim Kendall amassed upward of $150,000 in the first month of her campaign.

HD 18 covers a portion of St. Johns County and is a safe Republican seat where Republican Donald Trump won nearly 65% of the vote in the 2020 Presidential Election.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

